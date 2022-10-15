ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols picked 2nd in the SEC, 5th in AP Preseason Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Lady Vols managed to get picked to finish second in the league in the 2022-23 season. The vote came from a panel of SEC and national media providers. Expectations for a program the coach says has the maturity and the experience to handle.
SEC announces Tennessee-Kentucky game time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will face Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium at night. The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff time between the rivals was set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will also air on ESPN. Right now, Tennessee is ranked No. 3 on the Associated Press...
Vols roll past the Crimson Tide, look to future

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee returned to the practice field this morning after a dominant 52-49 win over Alabama this past weekend. The celebrations have continued, and the weekly awards have started to roll in for the Vols. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt received the Walter Camp National Player of the Week with 207 receiving yards, a new school record of five receiving touchdowns in one game, and averaged 34.5 yards per catch.
Vols ranked No. 11 in Preseason AP basketball poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Basketball will open the season as a top-15 team as the Vols come in ranked No. 11 in the Preseason AP Poll Monday. It’s the fourth time in the past five seasons that Tennessee has been ranked preseason and the 17th time the Vols have been ranked as a preseason top-25 team. For the entirety of last season, Tennessee ranked on the top-25 poll, topping out at No. 5 in the final rankings.
Coach Josh Heupel: Jaylen McCollough not suspended at this time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel addressed Jaylen McCollough’s status as he spoke to the media on Monday after the Vols’ historic win over Alabama. Safety McCollough was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 9, and charged with aggravated assault for punching a person who entered...
Tennessee jumps three spots in AP college football poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee defeated Alabama Saturday, breaking a 15-year losing streak that sent fans into a frenzy. As a result, the Vols have jumped up three spots in the Associated Press college football poll. In the last second of the game, Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal...
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday night is still being felt on Sunday. Clean-up crews arrived back at Neyland Stadium less than 10 hours after the game to remove debris and prepare for the next matchup on Oct. 22 against UT Martin. During the clean-up process on Sunday, they found shoes, wallets, sunglasses and more all around the stadium.
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Athletics asked the public to donate to cover the costs to replace the goalposts that fans tore down during celebrations of the Vol’s win against Alabama on Saturday night. It can be noted that Saturday was a bad night...
Tee it up for a good cause at the 2022 Goodwill Golf Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Time is running out to sign up for the 12th annual Goodwill Golf Classic. The tournament raises money for Goodwill Industries Knoxville. It’s more than a thrift store. Goodwill helps provide job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for people who have barriers to their employment.
‘Don’t Stop Believin’ | Journey coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop in Knoxville next year. As part of their Freedom Tour 2023, Journey will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Special guest TOTO will also be with the band, according to a release. Tickets...
‘Glow run/walk’ to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alliance Brewing Company will play host to the 2022 Glow Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 21, with donations and entries going to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee. The 5K will feature a nighttime run with stations set up to make sure runners are glowing along a lit pathway that...
New childcare school coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights. The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old. “We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge...
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 8 hours ago. Thousands of Vols fans rushed the field, and now clean-up...
Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to ensure that the community continues to stay safe, New Direction, with the help of EMCODA, Sunny Isles, Florida, will be hosting a COVID-19 Survival Supply Kit Give-Away at the Jacob’s Building. The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee...
