Lady Vols picked 2nd in the SEC, 5th in AP Preseason Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Lady Vols managed to get picked to finish second in the league in the 2022-23 season. The vote came from a panel of SEC and national media providers. Expectations for a program the coach says has the maturity and the experience to handle.
SEC announces Tennessee-Kentucky game time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will face Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium at night. The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff time between the rivals was set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will also air on ESPN. Right now, Tennessee is ranked No. 3 on the Associated Press...
Vols roll past the Crimson Tide, look to future
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee returned to the practice field this morning after a dominant 52-49 win over Alabama this past weekend. The celebrations have continued, and the weekly awards have started to roll in for the Vols. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt received the Walter Camp National Player of the Week with 207 receiving yards, a new school record of five receiving touchdowns in one game, and averaged 34.5 yards per catch.
Vols ranked No. 11 in Preseason AP basketball poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Basketball will open the season as a top-15 team as the Vols come in ranked No. 11 in the Preseason AP Poll Monday. It’s the fourth time in the past five seasons that Tennessee has been ranked preseason and the 17th time the Vols have been ranked as a preseason top-25 team. For the entirety of last season, Tennessee ranked on the top-25 poll, topping out at No. 5 in the final rankings.
Coach Josh Heupel: Jaylen McCollough not suspended at this time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel addressed Jaylen McCollough’s status as he spoke to the media on Monday after the Vols’ historic win over Alabama. Safety McCollough was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 9, and charged with aggravated assault for punching a person who entered...
Tennessee jumps three spots in AP college football poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee defeated Alabama Saturday, breaking a 15-year losing streak that sent fans into a frenzy. As a result, the Vols have jumped up three spots in the Associated Press college football poll. In the last second of the game, Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal...
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has been fined by the Southeastern Conference after fans stormed the field following the Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday night. With one second left in the game, Chase McGrath kicked a field goal that brought the score to 52-49...
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday night is still being felt on Sunday. Clean-up crews arrived back at Neyland Stadium less than 10 hours after the game to remove debris and prepare for the next matchup on Oct. 22 against UT Martin. During the clean-up process on Sunday, they found shoes, wallets, sunglasses and more all around the stadium.
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Athletics asked the public to donate to cover the costs to replace the goalposts that fans tore down during celebrations of the Vol’s win against Alabama on Saturday night. It can be noted that Saturday was a bad night...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Tee it up for a good cause at the 2022 Goodwill Golf Classic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Time is running out to sign up for the 12th annual Goodwill Golf Classic. The tournament raises money for Goodwill Industries Knoxville. It’s more than a thrift store. Goodwill helps provide job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for people who have barriers to their employment.
Vol fan celebrates too hard, injures leg after Tennessee win over Alabama
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time.
‘Don’t Stop Believin’ | Journey coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop in Knoxville next year. As part of their Freedom Tour 2023, Journey will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Special guest TOTO will also be with the band, according to a release. Tickets...
‘Glow run/walk’ to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alliance Brewing Company will play host to the 2022 Glow Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 21, with donations and entries going to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee. The 5K will feature a nighttime run with stations set up to make sure runners are glowing along a lit pathway that...
New childcare school coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights. The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old. “We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge...
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said.
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time.
Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to ensure that the community continues to stay safe, New Direction, with the help of EMCODA, Sunny Isles, Florida, will be hosting a COVID-19 Survival Supply Kit Give-Away at the Jacob’s Building. The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee...
Dollywood looking to 2023 season featuring new ride and more opening days
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has some big plans in store for its 2023 season, including the debut of the longest roller coaster in the park’s history and even more open days on the calendar. Guests can look forward to Big Bear Mountain, which is the largest investment in...
