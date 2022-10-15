Read full article on original website
SUV, pickup collide in north Salina; 1 driver injured, both cited
A local man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning in north Salina. Lee Butterfield, 57, of Salina, was eastbound on York Avenue in a 2003 Ford Excursion when he pulled out in front of a 1997 Mazda B2300 pickup driven by William Ash, 54, of Salina, that was northbound on N. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banks, Jimmy Lee; 55; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
More than 7.5 pounds of marijuana found in SW Salina traffic stop
Two people were arrested on requested drug charges after a stop in southwest Salina Sunday afternoon revealed cash and more than seven pounds of marijuana. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Oak Street, an officer stopped a maroon pickup because the registered owner had a suspended driver's license. The officer made contact with the driver, who was the registered owner, and a passenger in the vehicle.
Kan. woman, 3 juveniles hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Seven people were injured in an accident just after noon Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Infiniti QX60 driven by Kayla D. Timms, 34, Ellsworth, was southbound on Kansas Highway 141. The driver failed to stop at stop sign at the Kansas Highway...
Salina teenager fights for his life following motorcycle accident
WICHITA — Salina teenager, Charles "CJ" Prough Jr., 19, is in a coma and fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash at the corner of Belmont Boulevard and Mayfair Drive on Oct. 11. CJ is a graduate of Central High School and received his welding certificate from Salina Tech.
City stage located at Santa Fe and Ash receives official name
It has been anecdotally referred to as "The Ad Astra Stage," "The Stage at Santa Fe and Ash" and "The New Stage." Whatever you might call it, it now has an official name. Brad Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities, on Monday told Salina City Commissioners that the Arts & Humanities Commission was recommending that the new stage at the N. Santa Fe Avenue/Ash Street intersection be named "City Lights Stage."
Alleged domestic incident leads to Salina man's arrest
A Salina man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence battery after an alleged incident early Sunday morning. Officers were sent to a residence in the 900 block of N. Fifth Street at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in regard to a domestic violence call, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Salina City Commission to consider naming proposal for downtown stage
A bullying prevention proclamation, naming the downtown stage, synthetic turf, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Flu shot clinic at health department set for Wednesday afternoon
A Community Flu Shot Clinic will be held Wednesday from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Saline County Health Department, 125 W. Elm Street. Walk-in appointments are available for everyone six months and older. No high-dose vaccines are available for this clinic. Attendees should enter the building through the main doors on the north side. Please wear short sleeves.
Today is deadline to register to vote in Nov. 8 general election
Are you wanting to vote in Kansas' Nov. 8 general election but aren't yet registered? You'd better hurry! Today is the deadline to register to be eligible to vote Nov. 8. Register in person at your local County Clerk's Office. In Saline County, the County Clerk's Office is located in Room ??? of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street.
Ellsworth Wild West Fall Fest scheduled for Thursday
ELLSWORTH - With the arrival of fall, fall themed events are taking place in the Kansas Heartland. On Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce hosts "Wild West Fall Fest." There are more than 15 Ellsworth community organizations and business sponsors who will host fall themed activities...
Check out what's new at Salina Public Library
See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are two new movies, 24 new audiobooks, and one new book. The new movies this week are "Gigi & Nate" and "Emily the Criminal."
USD 305 plans second annual Building Bridges event
Community, business, industry, families and educators will gather around a shared interest in Career and Technical Education (CTE) on Nov. 3. The Building Bridges event is scheduled for 5:15-7:30 p.m. at Central High School. The event is open to the public at no charge. “The goal is to make our...
Exhibition in Lindsborg to feature work by Killingsworth
LINDSBORG – Smoky Valley Arts and Folklife Center, 114 1/2 S. Main, Lindsborg, in partnership with The Raymer Society, will host an exhibit by local designer Tara Killingsworth from Nov. 4 through Dec. 24. The exhibition will open with a fashion show and reception on Nov. 4, from 6-8...
Vocalist Vanessa Thomas to perform at McPherson College
McPHERSON – Acclaimed vocalist Vanessa Thomas, known for her seamless span of five octaves, is scheduled to perform at McPherson College as part of the Fern Lingenfelter Artists Series on Nov. 8. The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Mingenback Theatre, and is open to the public at...
KWU football controls 2nd half to get by McPherson 14-12
McPHERSON – Kansas Wesleyan's defense stepped up its relentless pressure in the second half on Saturday against the McPherson Bulldogs. The Coyote defense held McPherson to only 50 yards of total offense and zero points in the second half as the Coyotes rallied to grab a 14-12 win at McPherson Stadium.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Aubrey Sams!
Congratulations to Aubrey Sams of Salina, the Week 6 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Aubrey, who scored 10 of 14 points, wins a family four-pack to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports Paintball. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to...
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Kpreps Kansas Kickoff Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline vs Ellsworth Pregame Show at Steve Fritz Field Gypsum: 6:30 p.m. Southeast of Saline vs Ellsworth football game at...
