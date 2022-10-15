Fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy found during enforcement stop: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office found suspected drugs, including about 113 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills, 8 kilograms of powder fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy during an enforcement stop.
The sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies conducted a Domestic Highway Enforcement operation on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 in Kern County from Tuesday to Thursday, according to KCSO.
A Riverside County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted officials of drugs in a vehicle near Laval Road on northbound Interstate 5 on Wednesday at about 12:20 p.m., according to KCSO.
Officials said Timoteo Evora-Vigil, 22, of Bell and Marvin Sanchez, 25 of El Monte, were arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotics-related charges and taken to the Kern County Sheriff's Office jail.
