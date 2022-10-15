Auburn’s run of dominance in its head-to-head series with Ole Miss ended Saturday afternoon. The Tigers fell to the Rebels, 48-34, in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, as Lane Kiffin’s team amassed 448 rushing yards while handing Bryan Harsin’s program its third consecutive loss. Moreover, it snapped a six-game winning streak in the SEC West series for Auburn, and it marked the program’s fourth-ever loss in Oxford, Miss. None of the previous three Auburn coaches to lose on the road to Ole Miss (Pat Dye in 1992, Tommy Tuberville in 2008 and Gene Chizik in 2012) returned to the Plains the following the season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO