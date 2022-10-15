Read full article on original website
Nick Saban reviews play calling on Alabama's last 5 plays from loss at Tennessee
Nick Saban and Alabama have been criticized for the play calling at the end of the Tennessee game, and the coach reviewed the scenarios at his Monday press conference. “The last 5 plays of the game, we didn’t execute,” Saban said. “We can talk about running the ball, but we dropped a pass and the clock would be running and we would be closer.”
What they’re saying nationally, in Mississippi about Auburn’s 48-34 loss to Ole Miss
Auburn’s run of dominance in its head-to-head series with Ole Miss ended Saturday afternoon. The Tigers fell to the Rebels, 48-34, in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, as Lane Kiffin’s team amassed 448 rushing yards while handing Bryan Harsin’s program its third consecutive loss. Moreover, it snapped a six-game winning streak in the SEC West series for Auburn, and it marked the program’s fourth-ever loss in Oxford, Miss. None of the previous three Auburn coaches to lose on the road to Ole Miss (Pat Dye in 1992, Tommy Tuberville in 2008 and Gene Chizik in 2012) returned to the Plains the following the season.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s home game against Arkansas
When Auburn returns from the bye week, its next game will get a late-morning start at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Week 9. Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will host Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29, the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on SEC Network. Read more Auburn...
Fan running onto field at Auburn-Ole Miss game tackled by security
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss ran all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium during Saturday’s college football game. But the longest run belonged to a fan, who ran onto the turf and bolted the length of the field before getting tackled by Mississippi state troopers. The University...
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika
Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
Alabama hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
These photos of future vets and their pets are so inspiring
Tracy McDaniel, a photographer based in Opelika, wasn’t sure why her gallery of photos of veterinary students at Tuskegee University went viral on social media last week. She had posted some of her favorites – the ones she thought would be “eye-catching” – and by the following morning, they’d been shared 200 times. Within days, the gallery had been shared upwards of 21,000 times.
NEW OPENING: Botanic is the newest community destination in Opelika
A plant nursery, garden shop, dining experience, artisan market, coffee shop and community space—this is Botanic, one of the newest openings in Opelika. Botanic is Opelika’s newest destination for any occasion—whether you want to spruce up your home landscape, browse local artisan goods, enjoy live music or treat yourself.
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
GOP candidate falsely accuses Alabama Democrats of redrawing districts in “dark of the night”
A campaign flyer circulating in Spanish Fort accuses Democratic lawmakers in Montgomery of redrawing legislative districts to shift portions of a fast-growing, Republican-leaning city on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County into a Democratic district. The flyer in question promotes the candidacy of Republican Pete Riehm, who is looking to...
Mississippi officers respond to disturbance, find two males injured, dog suffering gunshot wound
A Mississippi man was arrested after a fight between two men results in a dog being shot. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Anchorage Rd for a disturbance. Upon arrival on scene, officers located two males involved in an altercation....
Family of 2016 Columbus house party murder victim suing county
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While a Columbus family is waiting on the wheels of justice to turn for their loved one that was murdered six years ago, they are now taking legal action. The family wants a judge to help move the case along in Muscogee County -- an issue...
Tuberville addresses remarks made at Nevada rally: ‘The issue is crime, not race’
"The issue is crime, not race," Tuberville said through a spokesperson on Monday.
Josh Turner set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka in December. The Grammy-nominated artist will perform take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center state on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. as a part of his King Size Manger holiday tour, according to Wind Creek.
Six people wounded in Alabama shooting, police investigating multiple crime scenes
Six people were injured in two connected shootings Thursday night in Alabama, police said. Officers were initially called to a location in Lanett, southwest of Atlanta, Georgia, just after 9:40 p.m., the Lanett Police Department said. Officers found six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, they said. First responders provided...
