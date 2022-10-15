ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reviews play calling on Alabama's last 5 plays from loss at Tennessee

Nick Saban and Alabama have been criticized for the play calling at the end of the Tennessee game, and the coach reviewed the scenarios at his Monday press conference. “The last 5 plays of the game, we didn’t execute,” Saban said. “We can talk about running the ball, but we dropped a pass and the clock would be running and we would be closer.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally, in Mississippi about Auburn’s 48-34 loss to Ole Miss

Auburn’s run of dominance in its head-to-head series with Ole Miss ended Saturday afternoon. The Tigers fell to the Rebels, 48-34, in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, as Lane Kiffin’s team amassed 448 rushing yards while handing Bryan Harsin’s program its third consecutive loss. Moreover, it snapped a six-game winning streak in the SEC West series for Auburn, and it marked the program’s fourth-ever loss in Oxford, Miss. None of the previous three Auburn coaches to lose on the road to Ole Miss (Pat Dye in 1992, Tommy Tuberville in 2008 and Gene Chizik in 2012) returned to the Plains the following the season.
AUBURN, AL
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
cohaitungchi.com

The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika

Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

These photos of future vets and their pets are so inspiring

Tracy McDaniel, a photographer based in Opelika, wasn’t sure why her gallery of photos of veterinary students at Tuskegee University went viral on social media last week. She had posted some of her favorites – the ones she thought would be “eye-catching” – and by the following morning, they’d been shared 200 times. Within days, the gallery had been shared upwards of 21,000 times.
OPELIKA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW OPENING: Botanic is the newest community destination in Opelika

A plant nursery, garden shop, dining experience, artisan market, coffee shop and community space—this is Botanic, one of the newest openings in Opelika. Botanic is Opelika’s newest destination for any occasion—whether you want to spruce up your home landscape, browse local artisan goods, enjoy live music or treat yourself.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
OPELIKA, AL
Magnolia State Live

One arrested, another being sought in fatal hit and run that killed Mississippi university student

One of two suspects in a hit-and-run that killed an Ole Miss student and critically injured another has been arrested police said. Oxford Police issued a statement at 8:45 p.m. Sudnay saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal hit-and-run early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
WSFA

Josh Turner set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka in December. The Grammy-nominated artist will perform take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center state on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. as a part of his King Size Manger holiday tour, according to Wind Creek.
WETUMPKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy