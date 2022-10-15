Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
University of Utah Theatre Will Perform Somewhere: a Primer for the End of DaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Related
Tri-City Herald
Warriors begin title defense with win over Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors began their title defense Tuesday with a 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in a star-studded season opener. After leading the countdown to unveil a massive banner honoring Golden State’s 2022 championship before the game, Stephen Curry, starting his 14th NBA season, poured in a team-high 33 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out seven assists.
Here is the OKC Thunder's roster, player contracts entering 2022-23 NBA regular season
The Thunder’s 17-man roster was finalized Monday. Here’s a breakdown before OKC’s 7 p.m. Wednesday opener at Minnesota. More:SGA's scoring prowess, Poku's block party & bold predictions for 2022-23 OKC Thunder ...
Tri-City Herald
Trevelin Queen impressing early with the Indiana Pacers
Trevelin Queen spent late September and early October with the Philadelphia 76ers. He learned head coach Doc Rivers' system and style while building chemistry with his new teammates in Philly. He even played in the 76ers first preseason game. Then, Queen was cut, and the Indiana Pacers signed him two...
Tri-City Herald
Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have locked up Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to long-term extensions. While not a drastic amount in terms of average annual value, Wiggins did take a discount on his contract extension, dropping from an average annual value of $29.5M on his current deal, to $27.3M on his new extension. With his current deal being end-loaded, Wiggins is set to make $33.6M this season, making this extension feel like an even greater discount.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: The Latest On Russell Westbrook’s Opening Night Availability
Your Los Angeles Lakers will face off tonight against the Golden State, and they will be missing some role player depth. View the original article to see embedded media. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Russell Westbrook actually will be able to suit up tonight. Brodie was the 2021-22 iron man for L.A., playing in a team-most 78 of 82 possible games.
Tri-City Herald
Jordan Poole Reacts to Loose Ball Scrap with Juan Toscano-Anderson
View the original article to see embedded media. Diving for a loose ball late in the third quarter, Jordan Poole and Juan Toscoano-Anderson met at half court. While this was a common occurrence for the two during Warriors practice last year, this was the first time as opponents. On a...
Tri-City Herald
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Not Suspended
View the original article to see embedded media. Draymond Green is set to play against the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, and will not face any suspension for punching Jordan Poole. It was assumed that Golden State's opening night ring ceremony played a big part in their decision not to suspend Green, and owner Joe Lacob confirmed that to be the case during a pre-game segment.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: A New Buss Arrives For The “Legacy” Finale On Hulu
The brand-new, 10-part Los Angeles Lakers documentary "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers" just wrapped up its run on Hulu. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and executive produced by Jeanie Buss, the extensive limited series takes an in-depth look at the team, covering its entire run while owned by the Buss family.
Comments / 0