Pflugerville, TX

Affordable teacher housing on the ballot for Pflugerville ISD

By Mercedez Hernandez
 4 days ago

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – Among the eight bond election propositions before voters in November is the decision to give Pflugerville ISD the ability to make affordable housing for teachers.

Superintendent Doug Killian said amid ongoing teacher and labor shortages, this would make Pflugerville more attractive to teachers, especially those living alone or just graduating college.

He said if voters approve this measure, listed as Proposition H on the ballot, the district would look into purchasing an existing apartment complex or building its own housing site. Killian said PfISD’s housing would build 100 units containing one, two and three-bedroom options.

Austin ISD identifies two potential sites for teacher, staff affordable housing

Criticism of Prop H has questioned why the district will not use the money to instead raise teacher salaries. Killian said this simply cannot happen with the same funds.

“The problem is it’s two separate funding sources,” said Killian. “We’re not allowed to pay salaries out of debt service taxes.”

August Plock is the president of the Pflugerville Educators Association, which is a union that represents Pflugerville teachers.

He said the union approached the district about this very idea, taking inspiration from other cities that have high costs of living.

“Districts out in the San Francisco Bay area have been doing this for about 10 years,” said Plock. “Based on interviews with those teachers they say it makes a big difference.”

To read the entire Pflugerville ISD Bond Election click this link.

