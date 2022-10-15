Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022
Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Coal-to-diesel plant needs to water to operate, but town of Santa Claus won't sign off on study
A company that wants to build a coal-to-diesel plant in southern Indiana has hit a roadblock. A recent vote in the town of Santa Claus makes it unclear how Riverview Energy will get the water it needs to operate. The town council of Santa Claus voted not to sign a...
14news.com
Owensboro Health opens Respiratory Vaccine and Testing Center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital say they are expanding services offered at their Springs Health Centre location. According to a press release, the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC) will offer vaccines and testing for various respiratory illnesses, beginning on Wednesday. Officials say what was...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – October 17, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with Expired Plates: Gavin W. Crabtree; Sydney D. Clark; Makena C. Hodge; Queelyn C. Brown. Improper Headlights: Lance S. Patton. Speeding: Kayla L. Phillips; Adam J. Horn; John T. Devins; Kyle J. Richmer; Roger L. Northern; Justin N. Rogers; Brandon T. Durbin; Julie K. Robbins; Cassandra K. Mathews; Celia K. Wright; Suzanne M. Vass Rashidian; Dylan D. Doza; Jagger T. Kellum; Lucas D. Jean-Marie; Ashton B. Middleton; Timothy L. McDonald; Sandra M. Hetland; Emma J. Hoskins; Ronnie J. Rogers; Jemetta J. Burton; Breanna E. Galloway; Charles W. Lanham; Laurie A. Vanconia; Maximus Jay Davis; Ahmadullah Talash; Samuel R. Mayo; Linda L. Weedman; Logan F. Northener; Robin K. Walters; Jaehun Shin.
14news.com
Gov. Holcomb making stops in Warrick and Gibson Counties Wednesday
SW INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb will be in southwestern Indiana Wednesday. Officials with the Warrick County Chamber of Commerce say he’ll be at a lunch at Freidman Park at noon. He’s expected to speak with Chamber members and guests about important topics in the Hoosier state.
14news.com
Contractors to resume bridge inspections on US 431 in McLean Co.
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, contractors will resume bridge inspections on US 431 over the Green River and Rough River. The project started back in August, but was briefly paused. Officials say work is expected to start at 8 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. They say the...
Some OMU customers to experience low water pressure
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) says some customers can expect changes in water pressure until around 5 p.m. Officials say customers along New Hartford Road from Burlew Boulevard to 27th Street and in the Meadows Subdivision will experience low water pressure while crews make repairs in the area. OMU says it appreciates […]
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
14news.com
YMCA to hold groundbreaking for new facility in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, October 19. According to a press release, that ceremony will be from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the site of the new Toyota Indiana YMCA in Princeton. Officials say the ceremony...
New middle school for Daviess County opens
The New Daviess County Middle School opened their doors for the first time.
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
These 23 Evansville Area Stores Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Many of us are already making plans, and for some, that includes getting a jump start on holiday shopping. However, before you head out on Thanksgiving Day to shop, you may want to check this list to see which stores will be closed. Holiday Shopping Starts...
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
Daviess County to hold surplus auction, many items up for grabs
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will be hosting a surplus auction later next week. Officials say the auction will include cars, lawn mowers, trailers and various pieces of equipment. You’ll be able to find the auction at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center. The auction […]
Evansville warehouse, adjacent buildings destroyed in massive fire
An Evansville warehouse and adjacent buildings were destroyed in a massive fire early Monday, officials say.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Real Estate Transfers – October 17, 2022
Bart and Marla Mundy to John Mark Huxoll. W 1/2 Lot 2, Lawrence Jones Sub., Dale. James A. Curtis to Jonathan A. and Eva Sherfick. Lots 1, 2 and 13, Lamar, Greer & Ray Add., Grandview. Duane E. Freudenberg, Alexandra R. Freudenberg and Rene Freudenberg to David Lee Capps and...
Henderson Police remind drivers of ‘Move Over’ law
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “Move Over… it’s the law!” a spokesperson with the Henderson Police Department says. Officers are hoping to remind drivers of a law that can be often forgotten by motorists in Kentucky. The spokesperson on social media asked, “Did you know there is a law that requires motorists to move over to […]
Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon ceremony for Grand Re-Opening
The Henderson KY Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of a public space for the city
wamwamfm.com
Non-Accidental Vehicle Fire in Washington
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 03:15 AM, Officers with WPD’s 3rd shift responded to the 700 block of SW 6th St for a vehicle fire. It was apparent to Officers on scene that the fire was non accidental. A WPD Detective and WPD CSI responded to the scene...
14news.com
Evansville felon sentenced to 46 months in federal prison
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after officials say he pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to a press release, 36-year-old Sergio Rascoe also admitted he violated the terms of his supervised release for his prior federal conviction and was sentenced to an additional 24 months in prison for a total of 70 months.
