Evansville, IN

Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022

Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Owensboro Health opens Respiratory Vaccine and Testing Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital say they are expanding services offered at their Springs Health Centre location. According to a press release, the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC) will offer vaccines and testing for various respiratory illnesses, beginning on Wednesday. Officials say what was...
OWENSBORO, KY
Spencer County Court News – October 17, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with Expired Plates: Gavin W. Crabtree; Sydney D. Clark; Makena C. Hodge; Queelyn C. Brown. Improper Headlights: Lance S. Patton. Speeding: Kayla L. Phillips; Adam J. Horn; John T. Devins; Kyle J. Richmer; Roger L. Northern; Justin N. Rogers; Brandon T. Durbin; Julie K. Robbins; Cassandra K. Mathews; Celia K. Wright; Suzanne M. Vass Rashidian; Dylan D. Doza; Jagger T. Kellum; Lucas D. Jean-Marie; Ashton B. Middleton; Timothy L. McDonald; Sandra M. Hetland; Emma J. Hoskins; Ronnie J. Rogers; Jemetta J. Burton; Breanna E. Galloway; Charles W. Lanham; Laurie A. Vanconia; Maximus Jay Davis; Ahmadullah Talash; Samuel R. Mayo; Linda L. Weedman; Logan F. Northener; Robin K. Walters; Jaehun Shin.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Some OMU customers to experience low water pressure

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) says some customers can expect changes in water pressure until around 5 p.m. Officials say customers along New Hartford Road from Burlew Boulevard to 27th Street and in the Meadows Subdivision will experience low water pressure while crews make repairs in the area. OMU says it appreciates […]
OWENSBORO, KY
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YMCA to hold groundbreaking for new facility in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, October 19. According to a press release, that ceremony will be from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the site of the new Toyota Indiana YMCA in Princeton. Officials say the ceremony...
PRINCETON, IN
Daviess County to hold surplus auction, many items up for grabs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will be hosting a surplus auction later next week. Officials say the auction will include cars, lawn mowers, trailers and various pieces of equipment. You’ll be able to find the auction at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center. The auction […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Spencer County Real Estate Transfers – October 17, 2022

Bart and Marla Mundy to John Mark Huxoll. W 1/2 Lot 2, Lawrence Jones Sub., Dale. James A. Curtis to Jonathan A. and Eva Sherfick. Lots 1, 2 and 13, Lamar, Greer & Ray Add., Grandview. Duane E. Freudenberg, Alexandra R. Freudenberg and Rene Freudenberg to David Lee Capps and...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Henderson Police remind drivers of ‘Move Over’ law

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “Move Over… it’s the law!” a spokesperson with the Henderson Police Department says. Officers are hoping to remind drivers of a law that can be often forgotten by motorists in Kentucky. The spokesperson on social media asked, “Did you know there is a law that requires motorists to move over to […]
HENDERSON, KY
Non-Accidental Vehicle Fire in Washington

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 03:15 AM, Officers with WPD’s 3rd shift responded to the 700 block of SW 6th St for a vehicle fire. It was apparent to Officers on scene that the fire was non accidental. A WPD Detective and WPD CSI responded to the scene...
WASHINGTON, IN
Evansville felon sentenced to 46 months in federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after officials say he pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to a press release, 36-year-old Sergio Rascoe also admitted he violated the terms of his supervised release for his prior federal conviction and was sentenced to an additional 24 months in prison for a total of 70 months.
EVANSVILLE, IN

