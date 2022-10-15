ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt County, GA

Camden can't slow Colquitt County

By DERRICK DAVIS
The Brunswick News
 4 days ago

Camden was unable to keep pace with the second-ranked team in Class 7A, falling 49-21 to Colquitt County on Friday in Moultrie.

The Wildcats (5-3, 1-1 Region 1-7A) rolled into the matchup on a five-game winning streak, and found themselves within a touchdown through a quarter of play before the Packers pulled away with a 21-point second quarter.

