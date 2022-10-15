ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Liverpool cannot compete with spending of City who 'can do what they want' -Klopp

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4yrK_0iZqBYDv00

(Reuters) - Liverpool cannot compete with Manchester City’s financial power, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday, adding that their Premier League rivals and some other clubs “can do what they want”.

Second-placed City visit Liverpool in the weekend’s most anticipated Premier League clash on Sunday as they are 13 points clear of Klopp’s side, who have a game in hand.

Asked how Liverpool could keep up with Pep Guardiola’s team, who won the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons in May, Klopp replied that nobody could.

“You will not like the answer, and you all have the answer already. Nobody can compete with City in that,” he said.

“You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it.

“I know City will not like it, nobody will like it, you’ve asked the question but you know the answer. What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible.”

City signed Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a deal reported to be worth 51 million pounds ($56.97 million) in the close season but the multi-year deal, including his salary, could exceed 300 million euros.

“There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially,” Klopp said. He was referring to the United Arab Emirates owners of City, the majority Saudi ownership of Newcastle United and Paris St Germain, which has a Qatari owner.

“It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want. It is not a problem at all for me, it’s like it is.”

($1 = 0.8953 pounds)

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch

1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
The Guardian

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation

Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest frustrates Brighton, moves out of Premier League cellar

Brighton controlled Nottingham Forest but could not break down the Tricky Trees in a scoreless draw at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday. The Seagulls were very good but could not get manager Roberto De Zerbi a first Premier League win despite holding 70 percent of the ball and attempting 19 of the game’s 22 shots.
FOX Sports

Surprise leader Union Berlin revitalizing Bundesliga race

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in 10 Bundesliga games but the 10-time defending champion is still four points behind surprise leader Union Berlin. Union will remain top no matter how many goals Bayern scores against Hoffenheim next weekend, meaning the team from the capital will be leading Germany’s top soccer division for at least six consecutive weekends.
SB Nation

Tottenham 2-0 Everton: player ratings sans theme

Tottenham Hotspur won their seventh match of the Premier League season on Saturday, defeating Everton 2-0 at the soon-to-be-named Google Stadium. It was a good game! Probably one of the best they’ve played thus far this campaign!. Here are your player ratings for this match. I don’t have a...
Reuters

Reuters

627K+
Followers
360K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy