ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Mother, widow of late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs break their silence in interview

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNJuO_0iZqBToI00

The widow of Tyler Skaggs and his mother shared their story on camera for the first time since the 2019 death of the Los Angeles Angels pitcher.

Skaggs' wife, Carli Skaggs, and mother, Debbie Hetman, spoke to ABC News for the exclusive interview. Just this week, former Angels communications director Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in connection to the player's death.

"I loved him so much," Carli Skaggs said. "We had a love that was so special."

Skaggs was just 27 years old when he died after taking fentanyl-laced oxycodone while on the road with his team.

"I couldn't believe it was true. That day still haunts me," Hetman said.

"I was driving in my car, and I got a call from the general manager. I knew it was bad. I didn't want to hear what he was gonna tell me," Carli Skaggs said regarding the moment she found out about his death. "I knew my life changed forever in that moment."

Tyler and Carli had just gotten married in December. He was on a mission to start 30 games that season. His family said he was well on his way despite injuries.

But then he took the laced pill. An autopsy report revealed Skaggs died after choking on his vomit, with a dangerous combination of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system.

His family said they didn't know he was taking pain pills.

On Tuesday, Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for providing Skaggs with the drugs that led to his death. His sentence was two more years than the minimum. The judge said it was because of jailhouse calls in which Kay made disparaging remarks about Skaggs.

Prosecutors also accused Kay of being in the room when Skaggs choked, but not trying to save him.

"That haunts me all the time," Hetman said. "To think that somebody is in the room and doesn't render help to your child, to your son. It's so heartbreaking."

Carli Skaggs and Debbie Hetman are determined to carry on Tyler's mission with the Tyler Skaggs Foundation, and they hope by sharing their story they can spread awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

ABC News contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI

The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Popculture

PnB Rock Murder: Family Officially Charged in Death of Rapper

A family has been charged in connection with the murder of Philadelphia-born rapper, PnB Rock. A father and son, and a woman have all been arrested and charged. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, KTLA reports. Trone's 17-year-old son faces the same charges. Investigators say the teen was the shooter, while Trone drove the getaway car. 38-year-old Shauntel Trone, Trone's wife, and the teen's stepmother, faces one count of accessory after the fact. The teen and Shauntel were taken into custody in LA on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 29.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22

Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
The Spun

Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Dodgers Offseason Outlook: Who Stays? Who Goes?

The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers could look substantially different than the 2022 version, which made a disappointing exit from the MLB playoffs Saturday despite winning a franchise record 111 games during the regular season. Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney are becoming free agents. The Dodgers hold a $16 million team option […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Catcher Will Smith and Wife Kara Welcome First Child

About six hours before the Dodgers took on the Padres in their ill-fated NLDS Game 4, L.A. catcher Will Smith had one of the best moments of his life: he became a dad. According to the FS1 broadcast during Game 4, Cara Smith went into labor in the middle of the night and Will drove to L.A. to be with her, with their baby daughter being born around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. The Dodgers then flew Smith via helicopter back to San Diego so he could be there for the game that evening.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy