Medal of Honor recipients, veterans help disabled veteran fix Whittier home

There's a saying in the military: No man left behind. A group of veterans exemplified that in October when they helped one of their own by fixing his home in Whittier.

The home belongs to Daniel Muñoz Sr., an Air Force veteran who was left disabled from injuries during his service.

"It makes me feel good," Muñoz said. "I've never had this experience before and it's very nice."

Muñoz bought his fixer-upper home in 2019, with the thought of leaving it one day to his children and grandchildren. But his home requires significant repairs.

Two non-profits - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and the Military and Veterans Appreciation Trust Foundation - learned about Munoz's situation and partnered to gather veterans to help fix the home.

Among the many volunteers helping to fix up the house are five recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military award for valor. Army Command Sergeant Major Gary L. Littrell, who is a recipient of the Medal of Honor, was among the volunteers.

"We don't leave anyone behind. Our veterans are our veterans," Littrell said. "And it's really good to be able to come out and give back to our veterans. If we can do that with a paintbrush today then we helped another veteran."

Munoz was born in East Los Angeles and was adopted into a family of seven. He served in the Air Force from 1977 to 1981 and rose to the rank of sergeant. Munoz guarded nuclear weapons and other classified areas.

"I was highly classified," Munoz said. "I loved it because the military humbled me."

The nonprofits work in different ways to help both active service members and veterans in need.

One of the Trust Foundation's programs is the Veteran's Home Refurbishment Project.

The next step for Munoz's home is a brand-new and much-needed roof.

"These people are so loving that I am in awe," Munoz said.