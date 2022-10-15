Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Appeals court upholds northeast Nebraska animal cruelty convictions
SPENCER, Neb. -- Two northeast Nebraska men, who blamed their animal cruelty convictions on the 2019 floods, aren't getting any relief from a higher court. The Nebraska Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday to uphold the convictions of brothers Thomas and Carl Schuman of Spencer. The two were convicted of multiple...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal […]
DACA program's fate again before judge who ruled it illegal
A federal judge is set to again consider the fate of a program that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal.Last week, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said he should take another look at DACA following revisions adopted by the Biden administration in August that were created to improve its chances of surviving legal scrutiny.Hanen has scheduled a hearing Friday to meet with attorneys and discuss the next steps in the decade-long...
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
thecheyennepost.com
41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election
Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’
The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand
If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
Kamala Harris puts Greg Abbott on blast for sending migrants to her home
Kamala Harris took aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday for a stunt in which he sent two buses of migrants to her home in Washington, D.C. last month.
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
'Kamala Harris has been Border Czar for 629 days': Republicans tear into VP for accusing Greg Abbott of a 'dereliction of duty' for sending migrants north while the southern border crisis has unraveled under her watch
Republicans excoriated Kamala Harris for her failures in addressing the southern border crisis yet criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott on late night television for sending migrants to sanctuary cities in order to ease the stress on border communities. Many of the lawmakers who weighed in on the vice president's remarks...
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
Oath Keepers leader said Trump 'will need us and our rifles', U.S. court hears
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday were set to continue questioning their first witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his associates for their alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, following a first day of testimony about a "chaotic" scene with lawmakers in tears.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
White House asked Democratic El Paso mayor not to declare migrant state of emergency: report
The Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas has been urged by President Biden's administration not to declare a state of emergency over ongoing mass immigration.
Federal agency to Arizona governor: Remove containers from border
PHOENIX -- Federal officials want Gov. Doug Ducey to remove shipping containers he ordered placed along the border near Yuma and abandon his plans to put more there. In a letter Friday to ...
Pro-Trump election denier Kari Lake refuses to say she’ll accept result of her own Arizona race if she loses
Former reporter Kari Lake was on CNN this Sunday facing questions from Dana Bash when she dodged multiple inquiries regarding whether she would accept the result of the election if she lost. After sparring over Ms Lake’s false claims about the 2020 election for several minutes, Bash pivoted and asked...
Five state senators call for investigation of Nebraska Department of Education
Three weeks before an election, five conservative state senators called Monday for a legislative investigation into the Nebraska Department of Education.
Trump won’t have to say if he thinks FBI planted documents as judge overrules special master she appointed
The Florida federal judge who has repeatedly intervened in the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump’s hoarding of government-owned documents after his term ended in 2021 has once again stepped in to assist the ex-president’s efforts to delay review of documents seized during the 8 August search of his Florida residence.
