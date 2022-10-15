ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Appeals court upholds northeast Nebraska animal cruelty convictions

SPENCER, Neb. -- Two northeast Nebraska men, who blamed their animal cruelty convictions on the 2019 floods, aren't getting any relief from a higher court. The Nebraska Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday to uphold the convictions of brothers Thomas and Carl Schuman of Spencer. The two were convicted of multiple...
SPENCER, NE
ValleyCentral

Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal […]
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

DACA program's fate again before judge who ruled it illegal

A federal judge is set to again consider the fate of a program that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal.Last week, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said he should take another look at DACA following revisions adopted by the Biden administration in August that were created to improve its chances of surviving legal scrutiny.Hanen has scheduled a hearing Friday to meet with attorneys and discuss the next steps in the decade-long...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'

Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
FLORIDA STATE
thecheyennepost.com

41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election

Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
WYOMING STATE
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
Whiskey Riff

Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand

If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
IOWA STATE
Daily Mail

'Kamala Harris has been Border Czar for 629 days': Republicans tear into VP for accusing Greg Abbott of a 'dereliction of duty' for sending migrants north while the southern border crisis has unraveled under her watch

Republicans excoriated Kamala Harris for her failures in addressing the southern border crisis yet criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott on late night television for sending migrants to sanctuary cities in order to ease the stress on border communities. Many of the lawmakers who weighed in on the vice president's remarks...
TEXAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action

After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Daily Montanan

Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

