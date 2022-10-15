Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sisters bring chemistry lesson to girls soccer playoff teams in Westmoreland County
Regan and Robin Reilly have a secret. A secret, just between sisters. “We are competing to see who scores more goals,” said Regan, a junior defender for the Latrobe girls soccer team. “It’s a little side competition we have.”. “They have a little fun with that,” Wildcats...
Central Catholic’s Salvitti places 2nd in PIAA golf tourney
The WPIAL golfers were shut out of first-place titles at the PIAA championships for a second consecutive year. The best finish in Class 3A was by Central Catholic senior Rocco Salvitti, who placed second in Class 3A to Dylan Ramsey of Cedar Crest. Ramsey shot a two-round 4-under-par 140. He...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley football commits to rebuilding process during trying season
The rebuilding campaign in the Quaker Valley football program has hit a few snags. The Quakers have sat out the postseason for the past three years. Jason Cappa took over as field boss and the hope was the team would take a step forward in anticipation of a possible playoff push.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy’s new Gene Deal Fields get rave reviews from namesake
Growing up in the Utica, N.Y. area, Gene Deal never dreamed he’d have athletic fields named in his honor. But the new multi-purpose ballfields on the Shady Side Academy campus were scheduled to be dedicated the Gene Deal Fields on Oct. 14-15 as part of the school’s homecoming weekend.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley notebook: Quakers prevail in rivalry showdown
It was a highly emotional and intense game, to say the least. Quaker Valley’s boys soccer team defeated rival Sewickley Academy, 3-1, behind junior midfielder Nick Allan in a nonsection matchup Oct. 4 at Quaker Valley. Allan netted two goals for the Quakers, who improved to 11-2 overall with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cal (Pa.) coach, receiver have Penn Hills family ties
Sixty-six miles of a roundtrip drive from his home in North Versailles to the Cal (Pa.) campus didn’t deter Brian Tarrant from grabbing an opportunity. After serving as a Penn Hills coach under Jon LeDonne, Tarrant had initially planned to follow LeDonne to Pine-Richland when LeDonne took the job with the Rams this season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Diabetes doesn't stop Apollo youth Sloan Olbeter in quest for boxing success
Sloan Olbeter climbing between the ropes and squaring up with his opponents in the boxing ring is his choice. At first, the 12-year-old Apollo resident wasn’t sure. Olbeter’s first trip to the Sanctuary Boxing Club in New Kensington was at his mom’s insistence. “Honestly, my mom kind...
Former Hempfield grocery store set to become entertainment venue
Brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue are in the middle of designing a new entertainment venue at a former Hempfield grocery store, but they already know there’s nothing quite like it in the region. 814 Lanes & Games is set to open next year at the former Shop ’n Save...
Tribune-Review
New junior council persons sworn in at Fox Chapel meeting
Two Fox Chapel teens have officially become the borough’s newest and youngest appointed leaders. Shady Side Academy senior Bree Murphy and Fox Chapel Area High School junior Logan Dressman were sworn in as junior council members at council’s Oct. 17 meeting. Mayor Walter Scott III administered the oath...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Psychic fair, rotary scholarship and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 25, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works has announced that Nadine Road will be closed. The closure will last through Nov. 4 and is to repair a storm drain. Traffic will be detoured using Allegheny River Boulevard (Route 130), Sandy Creek Road (Route 130),...
Maserati wrecks into barrier entering I-279
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, a luxury car was involved in a wild wreck on the Parkway North.A Maserati ended up stuck on top of the Jersey barrier at the Hazlett street on-ramp to Interstate 279.One person was taken to the hospital.No word on their condition or if speed was a factor in the crash.
Greensburg Salem plans surveys to address school attendance, parental engagement
Greensburg Salem will be asking students and parents to take a survey to determine how they feel about district schools, as officials look to curb student absenteeism. “There was a decline in overall attendance last year at our high school, so it’s a concern,” Superintendent Ken Bissell said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship named one of America's Healthiest Schools
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship has been named one of America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The recognition — awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization — celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff and families.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
Donut Fest to make Pittsburgh debut
PITTSBURGH — Donut Fest Pittsburgh will arrive in the Steel City Oct. 22. For the first time in Pittsburgh, Donut Fest will feature offerings from local bakeries as well as coffee, tea and soda from local brands. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank,...
nextpittsburgh.com
On Media: Strike expansion at the Post-Gazette will ripple through the community
The ongoing, and growing, strike at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has the potential to show all of us what it would mean to lose the newspaper, perhaps when we still have a chance to change the narrative of local news. When the McKeesport Daily News closed in 2015, some local leaders...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists go on strike
Labor strife at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette escalated Tuesday, with most of the newsroom’s unionized employees going on strike to protest what they consider unfair labor practices by the company. This comes after Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on strike earlier this month...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township vying for $70,000 in casino-related grants to fund multiple projects
Allegheny Township officials are seeking nearly $70,000 in state gambling funds to finance five municipal projects. The money is available under the Local Share Program administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development for communities in counties where state casinos are located. The Live! Casino, which the Pennsylvania Gaming...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials working to close 'middle gap'
Officials for the Westmoreland Heritage Trail are working to find a way around — or underneath as it turns out — Route 66 as they work to close a 4-mile middle gap that will create an uninterrupted hiking and biking path from Trafford to Saltsburg. While acquiring land...
