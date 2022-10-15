ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley notebook: Quakers prevail in rivalry showdown

It was a highly emotional and intense game, to say the least. Quaker Valley’s boys soccer team defeated rival Sewickley Academy, 3-1, behind junior midfielder Nick Allan in a nonsection matchup Oct. 4 at Quaker Valley. Allan netted two goals for the Quakers, who improved to 11-2 overall with...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cal (Pa.) coach, receiver have Penn Hills family ties

Sixty-six miles of a roundtrip drive from his home in North Versailles to the Cal (Pa.) campus didn’t deter Brian Tarrant from grabbing an opportunity. After serving as a Penn Hills coach under Jon LeDonne, Tarrant had initially planned to follow LeDonne to Pine-Richland when LeDonne took the job with the Rams this season.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
Tribune-Review

New junior council persons sworn in at Fox Chapel meeting

Two Fox Chapel teens have officially become the borough’s newest and youngest appointed leaders. Shady Side Academy senior Bree Murphy and Fox Chapel Area High School junior Logan Dressman were sworn in as junior council members at council’s Oct. 17 meeting. Mayor Walter Scott III administered the oath...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Maserati wrecks into barrier entering I-279

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, a luxury car was involved in a wild wreck on the Parkway North.A Maserati ended up stuck on top of the Jersey barrier at the Hazlett street on-ramp to Interstate 279.One person was taken to the hospital.No word on their condition or if speed was a factor in the crash.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship named one of America's Healthiest Schools

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship has been named one of America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The recognition — awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization — celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff and families.
PENN HILLS, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh

- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Donut Fest to make Pittsburgh debut

PITTSBURGH — Donut Fest Pittsburgh will arrive in the Steel City Oct. 22. For the first time in Pittsburgh, Donut Fest will feature offerings from local bakeries as well as coffee, tea and soda from local brands. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists go on strike

Labor strife at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette escalated Tuesday, with most of the newsroom’s unionized employees going on strike to protest what they consider unfair labor practices by the company. This comes after Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on strike earlier this month...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny Township vying for $70,000 in casino-related grants to fund multiple projects

Allegheny Township officials are seeking nearly $70,000 in state gambling funds to finance five municipal projects. The money is available under the Local Share Program administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development for communities in counties where state casinos are located. The Live! Casino, which the Pennsylvania Gaming...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

