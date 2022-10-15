Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
Fox 19
Joe Burrow’s foundation pays medical bills for families of 20 patients at Cincy Children’s
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When Joe Burrow and his family moved to Athens, Ohio, in 2005, the self-confident, outgoing second-grader was always friends with everyone. His parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow, recalled how their son, who grew up in southeast Ohio after Jimmy took a job as a defensive coordinator for Ohio University’s football, was acutely aware that kids came from different backgrounds.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
Portsmouth Times
Appalachian conference a success for Scioto County
Last week, elected officials and economic development officials across the 32 Appalachian Ohio communities met at Shawnee Lodge and Conference Center for the second Annual Appalachian Forward Conference. The Appalachia Forward Conference, organized by the Ohio University Voinovich School of Public Leadership, provided the opportunity to bring people together to...
Times Gazette
Fall Festival of Leaves has Highland County flavor
In this photo, Hillsboro High School junior Madisyn Hollen is pictured Thursday with her court after being crowned 2022 Miss Fall Festival of Leaves. Pictured (l-r) are 1st attendant Rachelle Priest from McClain High School, Hollen, 2nd Attendant Sophi Stauffer from Paint Valley High School and 3rd Attendant Reagan Truitt from Paint Valley High School.
spectrumnews1.com
Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Local Ohio restaurant to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – A national media and marketing company is focusing on a local Mom-and-Pop restaurant. “America’s Best Restaurants” is spending part of the day at the Coal Grove Freezette, a family owned and operated restaurant that has been in business in the town for the past 21 years. The restaurant is known […]
wchstv.com
Portsmouth examining its options to address homelessness
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Whether it's the inner city or rural country, the issue of homelessness has plagued local governments for many years. The City of Portsmouth is beginning to try to tackle the issue. City leaders are currently examining all options when it comes to housing for those...
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
iheart.com
Trick or Treat Date and Time Set in WCH and Hillsboro
With October now in full swing, the date and time for this year’s Trick or Treat in Washington CH has been announced. According to the Washington CH Police Department, Trick or Treat in the city of Washington CH will take place on Thursday, October 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WLWT 5
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
Record-Herald
Community invited to honor Terry family
Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
wnewsj.com
Car show benefit for little Ada Saturday
A car show is being held on a sunny fall Saturday today until 3 p.m. at Smyth Automotive on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington to benefit little Ada, whose mother Beth Wiget recently died in an accident. The event includes a split-the-pot, raffle tickets for door prizes, food and drinks and music.
WLWT 5
Accused killer George Wagner blasts interrogators during surprise interview in Montana
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner uttered what could be a prophetic statement when he mistakenly thought his ex-wife might get custody of their son a little more than a year after the 2016 Pike County massacre. "I'm bringing all hell with me," Wagner said. The 31-year-old is on trial...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wellston man seriously injured after his motorcycle struck a deer
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Wellston man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon in serious condition following a motorcycle crash. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ronnie Sharp was traveling along Township Road 372 near the intersection of Route 327 in Jackson County when he collided with a deer.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Integrated Services in Ross Co. to build housing for the homeless
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Work on the permanent supportive housing at McArthur Gardens has officially begun; Integrated Services for Behavioral Health, along with numerous public, private, and governmental partners, have taken steps to bring supporting resources to the Ross County community. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on October 25th...
