Manchester, OH

richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
Times Gazette

Film parts shot in Hillsboro

When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
HILLSBORO, OH
Fox 19

Joe Burrow’s foundation pays medical bills for families of 20 patients at Cincy Children’s

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When Joe Burrow and his family moved to Athens, Ohio, in 2005, the self-confident, outgoing second-grader was always friends with everyone. His parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow, recalled how their son, who grew up in southeast Ohio after Jimmy took a job as a defensive coordinator for Ohio University’s football, was acutely aware that kids came from different backgrounds.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MASON, OH
wvxu.org

Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV

Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Portsmouth Times

Appalachian conference a success for Scioto County

Last week, elected officials and economic development officials across the 32 Appalachian Ohio communities met at Shawnee Lodge and Conference Center for the second Annual Appalachian Forward Conference. The Appalachia Forward Conference, organized by the Ohio University Voinovich School of Public Leadership, provided the opportunity to bring people together to...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Fall Festival of Leaves has Highland County flavor

In this photo, Hillsboro High School junior Madisyn Hollen is pictured Thursday with her court after being crowned 2022 Miss Fall Festival of Leaves. Pictured (l-r) are 1st attendant Rachelle Priest from McClain High School, Hollen, 2nd Attendant Sophi Stauffer from Paint Valley High School and 3rd Attendant Reagan Truitt from Paint Valley High School.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
GEORGETOWN, OH
wchstv.com

Portsmouth examining its options to address homelessness

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Whether it's the inner city or rural country, the issue of homelessness has plagued local governments for many years. The City of Portsmouth is beginning to try to tackle the issue. City leaders are currently examining all options when it comes to housing for those...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
iheart.com

Trick or Treat Date and Time Set in WCH and Hillsboro

With October now in full swing, the date and time for this year’s Trick or Treat in Washington CH has been announced. According to the Washington CH Police Department, Trick or Treat in the city of Washington CH will take place on Thursday, October 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home

BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
BATAVIA, OH
Record-Herald

Community invited to honor Terry family

Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
wnewsj.com

Car show benefit for little Ada Saturday

A car show is being held on a sunny fall Saturday today until 3 p.m. at Smyth Automotive on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington to benefit little Ada, whose mother Beth Wiget recently died in an accident. The event includes a split-the-pot, raffle tickets for door prizes, food and drinks and music.
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Wellston man seriously injured after his motorcycle struck a deer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Wellston man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon in serious condition following a motorcycle crash. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ronnie Sharp was traveling along Township Road 372 near the intersection of Route 327 in Jackson County when he collided with a deer.
WELLSTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Integrated Services in Ross Co. to build housing for the homeless

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Work on the permanent supportive housing at McArthur Gardens has officially begun; Integrated Services for Behavioral Health, along with numerous public, private, and governmental partners, have taken steps to bring supporting resources to the Ross County community. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on October 25th...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

