Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1
Dallas121—4 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 3 (Connor, Ehlers), 3:28. 2, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Dellandrea, Marchment), 10:20. Second Period_3, Dallas, Hakanpaa 1 (Marchment, Suter), 15:38. 4, Dallas, Kiviranta 1 (Lindell), 17:28. Third Period_5, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Hintz, Robertson), 8:12 (pp). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-6-10_24. Dallas 9-11-9_29. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of...
Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2
Montreal0021—3 First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 2 (Rust, Pettersson), 3:52. 2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 3 (Joseph, Rust), 7:56. Penalties_Dach, MTL (Hooking), 4:58; Xhekaj, MTL (Interference), 16:54; Petry, PIT (Tripping), 19:00. Third Period_3, Montreal, Suzuki 2 (Guhle, Hoffman), 1:10. 4, Montreal, Caufield 3 (Drouin, Guhle), 17:40. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (High...
Calgary 3, Vegas 2
Calgary021—3 First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 1 (Roy, Whitecloud), 3:55. 2, Vegas, Howden 1 (McNabb, Stone), 15:23. Second Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 2 (Kadri, Huberdeau), 10:43 (pp). 4, Calgary, Toffoli 2 (Huberdeau, Andersson), 13:19 (pp). Third Period_5, Calgary, Backlund 2 (Weegar, Coleman), 15:31. Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-7-5_21. Calgary 13-15-12_40. Power-play opportunities_Vegas...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa 7, Boston 5
Ottawa331—7 First Period_1, Ottawa, Giroux 2 (Norris, DeBrincat), 1:04. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 2 (Stutzle, Zub), 3:09. 3, Ottawa, Batherson 1 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 13:14. 4, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Pastrnak, DeBrusk), 17:00. Second Period_5, Boston, Krejci 2 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 0:28 (pp). 6, Boston, Greer 3 (Coyle), 1:30. 7, Ottawa, Pinto 2...
N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 2
San Jose110—2 N.Y. Islanders032—5 First Period_1, San Jose, Sturm 2 (Svechnikov, Megna), 12:50. Penalties_Pelech, NYI (Interference), 13:18; Benning, SJ (Holding), 16:25. Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Pelech, Nelson), 10:03. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 1 (Dobson, Pageau), 14:48. 4, San Jose, Svechnikov 2 (Benning), 17:10. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 2 (Nelson), 19:04. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Holding Stick), 6:36.
New Jersey 4, Anaheim 2
New Jersey022—4 First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 1 (Lundestrom), 7:57. 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 2 (McTavish, Fowler), 13:08. Penalties_Grant, ANA (Slashing), 9:22; Haula, NJ (Interference), 18:36. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Palat 1 (Hughes, Graves), 4:17. 4, New Jersey, Hischier 1 (Bratt, Siegenthaler), 14:48. Penalties_Smith, NJ (Interference), 1:12; Smith, NJ (Interference), 13:53;...
Colorado 6, Minnesota 3
Minnesota111—3 First Period_1, Colorado, Meyers 1 (Johnson, Girard), 3:30. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 2 (Jost, Addison), 4:14. 3, Colorado, Girard 1 (MacKinnon, Nichushkin), 15:08. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 2 (Boldy, Addison), 6:09 (pp). 5, Colorado, Rantanen 1 (MacKinnon, Makar), 11:59. Penalties_Rantanen, COL (Slashing), 5:04; Foligno, MIN (Hooking), 8:37;...
Canadiens host the Coyotes after overtime victory
Arizona Coyotes (1-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Arizona Coyotes after the Canadiens took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. Montreal went 22-49-11 overall and 11-26-4 at home a season ago. The Canadiens...
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway...
Canucks bring losing streak into matchup with the Wild
Vancouver Canucks (0-3-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-3-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end their four-game slide with a win against the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home last season. The Wild scored 305 total...
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
Toronto002—2 First Period_1, Arizona, Ritchie 3 (Gostisbehere, Moser), 19:34 (pp). Penalties_Moser, ARI (Cross Checking), 0:34; Aube-Kubel, TOR (Kneeing), 2:55; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:13; Brodie, TOR (Illegal Equipment), 10:13; Ritchie, ARI (Boarding), 16:34; Jarnkrok, TOR (Interference), 18:43. Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Bjugstad), 8:30. Penalties_Holl, TOR (Delay of Game), 9:01;...
Monday's Transactions
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith. DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated S Justin Simmons from injured reserve. HOUSTON TEXANS — Released executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. TENNESSEE...
Predators bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets
Nashville Predators (2-2-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-3-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators aim to stop a three-game slide with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games last season. The Blue...
Islanders host the Devils after Wahlstrom's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (1-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils after Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. New York had a...
Flyers take win streak into matchup with the Panthers
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -308, Flyers +247; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida had a...
