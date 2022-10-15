Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton planning lots of Halloween, Christmas celebrations
ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.
Improvements coming to Devil’s Bathtub Trails
Multiple trail improvements are on their way to the Devil's Fork trail system, officials say.
Kingsport Times-News
State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community
ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
Veterans Voices: Back of the Dragon Welcome Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Did you know one of the beloved staples of Tazewell County was created by a veteran? The Back of the Dragon Welcome Center is a destination for riding enthusiasts – 32 miles of winding curves and unparalleled excitement. And a labor of love of a local veteran who wanted to continue to serve […]
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
Johnson City Press
East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk highlight's Bristol's former residents
BRISTOL, Va. — A roving band of ghosts strolled the grounds of East Hill Cemetery on a Wednesday in Bristol, Virginia. The ghosts were dressed in period clothing. Several appeared as if they had stepped from the grave within which they had been buried one or two centuries ago. Most did not look worse for wear. Skin did not hang from bones.
Johnson City Press
Fall colors on an overcast day
A panoramic view of the area’s fall foliage can be seen from the Tannery Knobs Bike Park in Johnson City. Top photo: You can see the TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Above, left: You can spot Keystone Center and the Memorial Park Community Center. Above, right: You can also enjoy the fall colors on any of the bike trails at Tannery Knobs.
Water line work to impact Elizabethton customers Wednesday
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Elizabethton utilities customers may notice changes to water pressure Wednesday night due to repairs. According to a release from the city, crews plan to work on a water line on West Elk Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Repair work on the line will continue through the night until it […]
Johnson City Press
Downtown redevelopment expansion, moving forward with library renovation plans up for BMA votes Tuesday
KINGSPORT — City leaders Tuesday will consider a resolution expanding the Downtown Redevelopment District by 24 acres along Center Street. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen or BMA also will consider moving forward with seeking construction documents and specifications to renovate of the Kingsport Public Library, with construction possibly starting in late spring, as well as allowing the mayor to sign off on a proposed dental clinic.
Johnson City Press
Volunteer, Sullivan East take Three Rivers cross country titles
BRISTOL — In spite of the blustery conditions at Monday’s Three Rivers Conference cross country championships at Steele Creek Park, the Volunteer girls and Sullivan East boys soared above the competition en route to the team titles. On the individual side, Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington claimed her first...
Johnson City Press
Gracie McBryant GoFundMe account closes Wednesday
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire has surpassed $12,700 the day before it will end. The goal was $10,000 to help cover funeral expenses, but the extra money will help offset lost wages. West Ridge...
bjournal.com
Youngkin, Griffin announce eight economic development projects in SW Va.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Wise County last Friday to reaffirm his goal to invest in nuclear energy and place a small modular reactor (SMR) in Southwest Virginia. The visit came in the wake of the Youngkin administrations announcement of a far-reaching energy plan that many in the regional economic development sector hope will open up ample opportunities for the Southeast corner of the commonwealth, which has experienced economic hardship during the decline of coal production.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan East's SWAG Shop a project of group supporting school
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School has a PAC. No, it’s not a political action committee but rather a group that provides clothing and other items to students and works to improve the campus.
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
Dump truck crash closes Bluff City Highway through Wednesday afternoon
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck closed Bluff City Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Bluff City Police Chief Greg Depew. Authorities responded to the incident near Lakeview Drive and town hall around 12:45 p.m. to find that the dump truck’s bed had come up and snagged a power line, […]
Johnson City Press
Live Music Nights returning to Northeast State
BLOUNTVILLE — County music classics. Irish melodies lifting spirits. Bassline house DJs dropping the beats. Northeast State's Entertainment Technology Department presents the Live Music Nights concert series returning Oct. 20 with sensational live music performances by local and international acts. All performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Entertainment Technology venue (Room O58) in the Technical Education Complex building on the main campus in Blountville, next to Tri-Cities Airport.
Local business offering reward after massive skeleton on rooftop vandalized
The owners of Jones Chiropractic Clinic are searching for answers — and the hands and arms of their 12 foot tall skeleton — after it was vandalized last weekend.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 19
Oct. 19, 1899: The Comet informed readers that, “The County Board of Health has decided to quarantine against Bristol and hereafter no one from Bristol will be allowed to enter Johnson City or Jonesboro except with a health certificate.”. The newspaper did not specify why the quarantine was in...
$1.5M requested for Wise Co. solar field
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the status of the project application. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A 40MW solar farm could be constructed in Southwest Virginia down the road, and developers requested over $1 million in additional funding from the federal government. According to a grant application with Virginia Energy, Sun […]
