spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: There's a mouse in the house!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I want to talk about my wife and animals. Yes, she has a soft spot in her heart for them and so do I. I love animals too but she's at a 10 and I'm a two. My daughter's a 10 as well but my 12-year-old son is about a zero on the scale... he doesn't really care for animals all that much. So, the other day my wife was in the elementary school and there was a mouse there. A tiny, tiny baby mouse. All the teachers and some of the staff are freaking out but my wife, Leslie, calmly walks over and goes look at this cute little thing and picks him up. What does she do? She brings him home!
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Local doctors describe importance, safety of colonoscopies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a new Europeanstudy began generating some confusion regarding colonoscopies, local doctors are emphasizing the importance and effectiveness of the cancer screening tool. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third-most common cancer diagnosed in the United States. Nearly 15 million colonoscopies are...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Triad farmers prepare for first freeze watch of the season

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Farmers are bracing for colder temperatures, as a freeze watch remains in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Portions of Central North Carolina could see temperatures dip as low as 29 degrees. Farmers are doing what they can to prepare ahead of the...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Boo at the NC Zoo opens this weekend!

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Families can begin celebrating Halloween early with the excitement of the North Carolina Zoo!. The Zoo is hosting its Boo event on Oct. 15-16, and again on Oct. 22-23. Boo at the Zoo tickets (in the form of wristbands) may be purchased at the Zoo's admission...
ASHEBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro mental health team helps lift burden off officers

Law enforcement agencies across the country have been dealing with an overwhelming amount of calls that deal with mental and behavioral health. Fortunately, the Greensboro Police Department has a team to help lift the burden. The Greensboro Behavioral Health Response Team works directly with the GPD to assist with calls that help diffuse a potentially […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Police to host first on-site recruitment event

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department will host a recruitment event Wednesday evening - with a twist. This will be the department's first on-site hiring fair where interested candidates could see where they may work, the equipment they will be using, and meet potential new coworkers. “The idea...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

