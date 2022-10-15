Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
WXII 12
Second Harvest partners with local farmers to ensure fresh produce reaches those in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Second Harvest Food Bank serves 18 counties in our area and while you might generally think about non-perishable items at food pantries, Second Harvest is also committed to providing fresh healthy options for those in need. The Farm Fresh Nourish program sees Second Harvest partner...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
My 2 Cents: There's a mouse in the house!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I want to talk about my wife and animals. Yes, she has a soft spot in her heart for them and so do I. I love animals too but she's at a 10 and I'm a two. My daughter's a 10 as well but my 12-year-old son is about a zero on the scale... he doesn't really care for animals all that much. So, the other day my wife was in the elementary school and there was a mouse there. A tiny, tiny baby mouse. All the teachers and some of the staff are freaking out but my wife, Leslie, calmly walks over and goes look at this cute little thing and picks him up. What does she do? She brings him home!
WXII 12
Local doctors describe importance, safety of colonoscopies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a new Europeanstudy began generating some confusion regarding colonoscopies, local doctors are emphasizing the importance and effectiveness of the cancer screening tool. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third-most common cancer diagnosed in the United States. Nearly 15 million colonoscopies are...
WXII 12
Triad farmers prepare for first freeze watch of the season
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Farmers are bracing for colder temperatures, as a freeze watch remains in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Portions of Central North Carolina could see temperatures dip as low as 29 degrees. Farmers are doing what they can to prepare ahead of the...
Guilford County Schools sees increase in number of students facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Students returned to school buildings this year, and school leaders have been keeping track of the homeless students in their districts. Melissa Horton is a proud mom of three Guilford County Schools students. She provides for her family the best she can. “I have some leftover pizza someone gave me, so […]
Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center coming back this November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snowflakes, string lights, and lots of holiday cheer are some of the things you'll encounter at the Winter Wonderlights. The zoo light experience at the Greensboro Science Center is back this November. The light show will run all the way through January next year. Prices will...
Lexington businesses prepare for BBQ festival after two-year hiatus
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The 38th annual Lexington BBQ Festival is back this year and set to be bigger than ever after taking a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The city of Lexington says they have taken a hit economically without the festival. The festival will take place Saturday on...
You can buy band-aids, Tylenol and now hearing aids over-the-counter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans will have access to over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA issued its ruling in August, allowing people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online. It’s being hailed as a historic ruling.
NC family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son bought $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” […]
wfmynews2.com
Boo at the NC Zoo opens this weekend!
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Families can begin celebrating Halloween early with the excitement of the North Carolina Zoo!. The Zoo is hosting its Boo event on Oct. 15-16, and again on Oct. 22-23. Boo at the Zoo tickets (in the form of wristbands) may be purchased at the Zoo's admission...
WXII 12
Fires reach record high number in Winston-Salem heading into winter months
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is seeing a record number of fires this year. As the weather gets colder, firefighters are urging residents to stay safe. "People don't think it can happen to them," Winston-Salem Fire Department Risk Reduction Specialist Theresa Knops said. "And I have never...
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
Greensboro mental health team helps lift burden off officers
Law enforcement agencies across the country have been dealing with an overwhelming amount of calls that deal with mental and behavioral health. Fortunately, the Greensboro Police Department has a team to help lift the burden. The Greensboro Behavioral Health Response Team works directly with the GPD to assist with calls that help diffuse a potentially […]
Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming […]
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
WXII 12
Greensboro Police to host first on-site recruitment event
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department will host a recruitment event Wednesday evening - with a twist. This will be the department's first on-site hiring fair where interested candidates could see where they may work, the equipment they will be using, and meet potential new coworkers. “The idea...
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
‘It does feel like a miracle’: Greensboro teen begins remembering 5 years after accident caused amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dozen or so college-aged women are lined up to start a 5K race. That isn’t remarkable, but the fact that Caitlin Little is one of them is remarkable. Caitlin’s high school coach knew she’d be a star then came that day five years ago: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Caitlin was at practice […]
