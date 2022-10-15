Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Sam Osvak to Vuciri Hakim halfback pass is our Chris Heise Play of the week
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Shanley Deacons getting tricky Sam Osvak takes the pitch, launches it deep to Vuciri Hakim, and he’s got reservations for six!. If you want to see your school featured go vote on our twitter poll!
kvrr.com
Senior receiver Phoenix Sproles done at NDSU
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The word is out senior wide receiver Phoenix Sproles is leaving NDSU and hitting the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. This season hasn’t been ideal for him. Sproles only has three receptions in four games, he’s been battling a lingering hamstring injury.
kvrr.com
Neck Injury For Bemidji State Football Player During MSUM Game Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A football player with Bemidji State is being treated for a neck injury at a trauma center in Fargo after being injured during Saturday’s game with MSUM. Twenty-two year old senior tight end/fullback Bryce Duffy was taken off of the field at Nemzek Stadium...
kvrr.com
“It’s a Wonderful Night” ends at West Acres
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Acres announces an annual event is coming to an end. The mall will no longer host “It’s a Wonderful Night.”. The event raises money for local charities by bringing people out to the mall. Over 23 years, nearly a million dollars have...
kvrr.com
Ready or not, winter is on its way
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
kvrr.com
Spud Valley Hobby Show returns at a new location
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –The Spud Valley Hobby Show comes home to Red River Valley Fairgrounds after spending some time away at hotels around the area in previous years. For the 43rd annual show, organizers were excited for the turn out. They say there was some initial worries about...
kvrr.com
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
kvrr.com
LIVE: Lifting Spirits for Halloween
FARGO — We’re in the thick of Halloween party planning this Ghoul Morning. and there’s nothing that puts the boos in planning a party for your grown-up guests like booze. So the folks at Fargo-based Proof Artisan Distillery took some time out of their own party planning...
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested after pursuit in Traill County
EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after a pursuit in Traill County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding car shortly after 2 p.m. The driver, 45-year-old Jesse Saldviar, of Fargo, fled on U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds over 120...
kvrr.com
Fargo Police Seek Woman Tied To Shooting Last Week
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are looking for 23-year-old Tarnelle Abraham. Warrants are out for her arrest on aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with a shooting in the 2700 block of 42nd Street South on October 10. Police say if you spot Abraham, do not...
kvrr.com
Fargo Approves $1.1 Million Plan To Save Historic House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commission has approved a plan to save a house listed on the National Register of Historic Places. John and Sherri Stern are the owners of the house designed by the granddaughter of Frank Lloyd Wright. It is in the way of a flood...
kvrr.com
Court documents detail September drug raid in south Fargo neighborhood
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the...
kvrr.com
Fire destroys mobile home in south Fargo
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed an unoccupied mobile home at 704 Countryside Trailer Court in south Fargo. Firefighters responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Monday. Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says the trailer was fully involved with flames pouring out of the windows. The occupants of the trailer next door confirmed it was vacant. Fire crews were able to protect neighboring trailers to make sure the fire didn’t spread. It took about 20 minutes to contain the fire and crews spent some time putting out hot spots.
kvrr.com
Man claims he couldn’t walk for two years after assault by Moorhead police officer
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man who says he couldn’t walk for nearly two years after his leg was broken by a Moorhead police officer is suing the city and seven officers. The civil rights lawsuit, filed in federal court in Minneapolis says it happened in Nov.,...
kvrr.com
Fargo drug case involves hundreds of pounds of meth, several more to face charges
FARGO (KVRR) – A federal prosecutor says the number of people charged in connection with a large-scale drug investigation that led to a raid at a south Fargo home in September is expected to grow significantly. At least ten people are named as defendants in the case. Assistant U.S....
Comments / 0