Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1
Dallas121—4 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 3 (Connor, Ehlers), 3:28. 2, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Dellandrea, Marchment), 10:20. Second Period_3, Dallas, Hakanpaa 1 (Marchment, Suter), 15:38. 4, Dallas, Kiviranta 1 (Lindell), 17:28. Third Period_5, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Hintz, Robertson), 8:12 (pp). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-6-10_24. Dallas 9-11-9_29. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of...
Zibanejad, Panarin lead Rangers to 6-4 win over Ducks
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists, Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 Monday night. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière also scored, and Adam Fox had three assists to help the Rangers win for the third time in four games this season. Igor Shesterkin had 18 saves to improve to 3-0-0.
Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2
Montreal0021—3 First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 2 (Rust, Pettersson), 3:52. 2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 3 (Joseph, Rust), 7:56. Penalties_Dach, MTL (Hooking), 4:58; Xhekaj, MTL (Interference), 16:54; Petry, PIT (Tripping), 19:00. Third Period_3, Montreal, Suzuki 2 (Guhle, Hoffman), 1:10. 4, Montreal, Caufield 3 (Drouin, Guhle), 17:40. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (High...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 2
San Jose110—2 N.Y. Islanders032—5 First Period_1, San Jose, Sturm 2 (Svechnikov, Megna), 12:50. Penalties_Pelech, NYI (Interference), 13:18; Benning, SJ (Holding), 16:25. Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Pelech, Nelson), 10:03. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 1 (Dobson, Pageau), 14:48. 4, San Jose, Svechnikov 2 (Benning), 17:10. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 2 (Nelson), 19:04. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Holding Stick), 6:36.
Buffalo 4, Edmonton 2
Edmonton101—2 First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 3 (Mittelstadt), 4:00 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Nurse 2 (Draisaitl, Ceci), 4:23. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 3:38; Skinner, BUF (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 3:38; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Slashing), 3:55; Krebs, BUF (Roughing), 5:40; Thompson, BUF (Tripping), 16:28. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Thompson 1 (Skinner), 0:44. 4, Buffalo, Peterka 2...
Ottawa 7, Boston 5
Ottawa331—7 First Period_1, Ottawa, Giroux 2 (Norris, DeBrincat), 1:04. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 2 (Stutzle, Zub), 3:09. 3, Ottawa, Batherson 1 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 13:14. 4, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Pastrnak, DeBrusk), 17:00. Second Period_5, Boston, Krejci 2 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 0:28 (pp). 6, Boston, Greer 3 (Coyle), 1:30. 7, Ottawa, Pinto 2...
Colorado 6, Minnesota 3
Minnesota111—3 First Period_1, Colorado, Meyers 1 (Johnson, Girard), 3:30. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 2 (Jost, Addison), 4:14. 3, Colorado, Girard 1 (MacKinnon, Nichushkin), 15:08. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 2 (Boldy, Addison), 6:09 (pp). 5, Colorado, Rantanen 1 (MacKinnon, Makar), 11:59. Penalties_Rantanen, COL (Slashing), 5:04; Foligno, MIN (Hooking), 8:37;...
Columbus 4, Vancouver 3
Columbus0121—4 First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 2 (Ekman-Larsson, Pettersson), 7:51 (sh). 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 3 (Hoglander, Podkolzin), 11:11. Second Period_3, Columbus, Danforth 1 (Chinakhov, Gavrikov), 15:42. Third Period_4, Columbus, Werenski 1 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 6:18. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 3 (Boeser, Poolman), 7:00. 6, Columbus, Gaudreau 2, 9:27. Overtime_7, Columbus, Gavrikov 1...
Canadiens host the Coyotes after overtime victory
Arizona Coyotes (1-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Arizona Coyotes after the Canadiens took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. Montreal went 22-49-11 overall and 11-26-4 at home a season ago. The Canadiens...
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
Toronto002—2 First Period_1, Arizona, Ritchie 3 (Gostisbehere, Moser), 19:34 (pp). Penalties_Moser, ARI (Cross Checking), 0:34; Aube-Kubel, TOR (Kneeing), 2:55; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:13; Brodie, TOR (Illegal Equipment), 10:13; Ritchie, ARI (Boarding), 16:34; Jarnkrok, TOR (Interference), 18:43. Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Bjugstad), 8:30. Penalties_Holl, TOR (Delay of Game), 9:01;...
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tampa Bay020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 9:04; Deslauriers, PHI (Fighting), 9:04; Cole, TB (Hooking), 12:14. Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 5 (Kucherov, Namestnikov), 1:25 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 6 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:12 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Laughton 2 (Frost, Zamula), 10:43. Penalties_Konecny, PHI (High Sticking), 1:00; Perry, TB (Fighting), 2:31; Braun, PHI (Fighting), 2:31; MacEwen, PHI (Roughing), 2:31.
Monday's Transactions
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith. DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated S Justin Simmons from injured reserve. HOUSTON TEXANS — Released executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. TENNESSEE...
Washington 6, Vancouver 4
Washington114—6 First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 1 (Strome, Johansson), 0:56 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 2 (Ekman-Larsson, Hughes), 19:52. Penalties_Boeser, VAN (High Sticking), 0:36. Second Period_3, Washington, Eller 1 (Fehervary), 0:08. 4, Vancouver, Horvat 1 (Pearson, Boeser), 8:03. 5, Vancouver, Lazar 1 (Kuzmenko, Pettersson), 8:14. 6, Vancouver, Miller 2 (Pettersson, Hughes),...
Stars bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs
Dallas Stars (3-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home...
Islanders host the Devils after Wahlstrom's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (1-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils after Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. New York had a...
Flyers take win streak into matchup with the Panthers
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -308, Flyers +247; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida had a...
