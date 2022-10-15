Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The Latest Nike Air Max is Peak '90s — And It's Sustainable
Few sneaker lineages are quite as beloved as the Nike Air Max. Though the first model was introduced in the late ’80s, the ’90s and early aughts iterations are some of the finest of the collection. Nike calls on the Air Max models of the ’90s for inspiration...
Hypebae
adidas Releases Campus 80s Sneaker Inspired by Werewolves
While the majority of adidas-based news has been surrounding the brand’s partnership with Ye, Three Stripes continues with business as usual in its other sectors with an upcoming release aligning with the Halloween season. The latest adidas drop celebrates spooky season with an understated call out to werewolf folklore....
Hypebae
Supreme Taps Duck Down Records for Playlist and Fall 2022 Collab
Supreme continues to roll out its Fall 2022 capsules, following up on its The North Face collaboration with a new team-up featuring New York City-based hip-hop label, Duck Down Records. Founded in 1995 by Drew “Dru-Ha” Friedman and Kenyatta “Buckshot” Black, Duck Down began as a management company, building Buckshot’s...
Hypebae
The Retro-Inspired Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt Goes Green
Last seen in red and silver colorways done in partnership with AsphaltGold, the Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt returns sporting a new hue. The recently revealed model follows in the footsteps of its predecessors with a white tumbled leather base. A vibrant almost “Bottega green” shade adds interest, landing most notably on the Swoosh before accenting the outsole, lining and dubraes.
Hypebae
Pulling a Myspace? Instagram Is Reportedly Working Towards Adding a Profile Song Feature
Instagram is taking notes from Myspace, it seems. It’s been reported that IG users will be able to play music on their pages. According to tech leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, the social media app is trying to incorporate the feature, which will be visible in the bio section. “Here is where your chosen song will be shown in your #Instagram bio,” he tweeted along with screenshots of how the new feature will be displayed. “Currently, the music is not played but this may change before official release.”
Kerry Washington Pops in Watercolor Dress, Latex Gloves and Louboutins at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Kerry Washington took slick drama for a spin at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The “Confirmation” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Law Roach, the sleek number featured a red, white and purple paint-streak-esque pattern across a halter-neck style. The ruched silhouette included black velvet upper trim, creating a cutout appearance and a plunging neckline. Long black latex gloves and diamond drop earrings completed Washington’s ensemble with a glamorously sultry finish. When it came to footwear, Washington’s ensemble was finished with a sleek set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her style featured...
BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow. “Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent. Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her...
Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos
Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.
Hypebae
JW Anderson Launches 'Carrie' Capsule Collection Just in Time for Halloween
JW Anderson and MGM have announced the release of a new womenswear capsule collection, inspired by the 1976 horror film, Carrie. An adaptation of Steven King’s novel, the film was directed by Brian De Palma and saw creative director Jonathan Anderson inspired by the protagonist, Carrie White, who takes revenge on her high-school bullies through psychic powers.
Princess Eugenie Pairs Fall-Ready Boots with a Classic Overcoat for Art Exhibition in London
Princess Eugenie dressed in chic fall fashion while visiting a new Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition in London’s Trafalgar Square today. For the occasion, the royal stepped out with Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder Julia de Boinville in a black wrap dress. Giving the classic piece a formal air was its signature knotted side tie, as well as a button-up silhouette with a lacy smocked bodice. Eugenie layered the dress with sheer black tights for added formality, as well as a camel-toned wool overcoat with tortoiseshell buttons; the style’s timeless nature emphasized her outfit’s versatility while providing added warmth from the fall chill. Small gold hoop earrings, layered rings, and a round pendant necklace finished her ensemble.
Lily Collins Blooms in Rose-Printed Skirt, Lace and Louboutin Platforms at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Lily Collins took a sleek approach to formal dressing for the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. Arriving to the occasion on Saturday night with husband Charlie McDowell, Collins posed in a sweeping silk skirt by Dior. Hailing from the label’s Fall 2023 collection, the floor-length piece featured a wrapped silhouette with black and white paneling, and a lace-trimmed sheer black base layer. The piece was given a feminine finish with a knotted front bow and an allover blurred rose print in hues of red and brown. Collins’ ensemble gained a sheer edge from a black silk lace top —...
Hypebae
The New Balance 550 Gets a "Pink Sand" Colorway
The New Balance 550 has enjoyed a surge in popularity thanks to its vintage-inspired aesthetic, classic styling and litany of colorways. (Showing up on the feet of Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski didn’t hurt, either.) Following a similarly colored “White/Pink” colorway, the 550 returns in “Pink Sand.” The women’s...
Hypebae
Marques'Almeida Resort SS23 Takes Cues From the Memphis Design Movement
Marques’Almeida showcased its Resort Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Porto, fusing its womenswear and kidswear offering for the first time. Drawing inspiration from the Memphis design movement, the collection sees M’A move towards new silhouettes and introduce new fabrics, taking cues from ’80s design aesthetics. Fusing a vibrant color palette with bold, graphic prints, SS23 is full of oversized, exaggerated silhouettes, tactile fabrics and leather accents. Standout pieces include the leather point bras, deconstructed shirting and spiky, textured jumpers.
Hailey Bieber’s Ab-Baring Dress Brings a Summer Trend Into Fall
It may officially be fall, but Hailey Bieber is still in a summer mindset. At least, the design of her dress was at last night’s Academy Museum Awards in Los Angeles. The model wore a slinky Saint Laurent gown that had a twisted strapless bustline—but it was the ab-exposing cutout at the stomach that turned heads.
Hypebae
Tekla Prepares for Cozy Season With Le Corbusier-inspired Blanket Capsule
Tekla Fabrics has just partnered with Les Couleurs Suisse AG to release a fall-ready collection of luxurious mohair blankets inspired by Le Corbusier’ architecture and vintage color palettes. “Le Corbusier’s legacy has always been an inspiration for Tekla – he’s one of the most influential architects, synonymous with modern...
HoYeon Jung Royally Rebels in Feathered Minidress and Louis Vuitton Combat Boots at Academy Museum Gala 2022
HoYeon Jung gave formal attire a punky twist at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. While arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the second annual event in Los Angeles, Jung wore an elegantly edgy ensemble from Louis Vuitton. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, the “Squid Game” star’s minidress featured black lace trim, ruffles and bodice paneling, complete with matching cutout straps and a curved leather bodice neckline. Giving the piece a burst of drama were allover shimmering silver sequins, overlaid with tufts of white feathers. The layered piece was paired with black floral lace tights, as well as stud earrings. When it came to...
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Achieved a Red Carpet Manicure With $10 USD Nail Polish
Hands down, Jennifer Lopez is one of the celebrities that we look to for nail trend inspiration. Her latest manicure at Ralph Lauren‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show in Los Angeles cemented our sentiments entirely. In true icon fashion, Lopez hit the scene wearing a chic pinstripe pantsuit, but the burgundy-red...
Hypebae
Mizuno Dresses the Wave Prophecy LS in Neutrals
Japanese sportswear brand Mizuno serves up a stunning minimalist colorway of the Prophecy LS sneaker, a silhouette that borrows elements from brand’s popular Wavy Prophecy 8 model. Beige mesh serves as the shoe’s base, while a pale tan “Fallen Rock” hue lands on the suede toe box, medial and...
Hypebae
The "Panda" Dunk Gets a Pop of Color
The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” remains a point of contention among the sneaker community. The incredibly popular colorway has seen a bevy of restocks and slightly tweaked iterations, making it incredibly popular among Dunk lovers looking to avoid the resale market. Though the colorway is incredibly versatile, to many it has become oversaturated and no longer a viable option for anyone looking to stand out in a crowd.
Hypebae
LE SSERAFIM Releases Second Album, 'ANTIFRAGILE'
LE SSERAFIM — the first K-pop girl group to debut under HYBE Corporation — has returned with their first-ever comeback with an album titled ANTIFRAGLE. Led by the lead track of the same title, the record follows up on the quintet‘s debut “FEARLESS” released back in May.
