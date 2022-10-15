Instagram is taking notes from Myspace, it seems. It’s been reported that IG users will be able to play music on their pages. According to tech leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, the social media app is trying to incorporate the feature, which will be visible in the bio section. “Here is where your chosen song will be shown in your #Instagram bio,” he tweeted along with screenshots of how the new feature will be displayed. “Currently, the music is not played but this may change before official release.”

15 HOURS AGO