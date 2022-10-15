ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Skaneateles, Bishop Ludden football record big wins

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
ONONDAGA COUNTY – Having done so much to help Skaneateles football reach recent glory, Grayson Brunelle returned and helped the Lakers author a defining moment for the 2022 season.

Helped by Brunelle’s four touchdowns, Skaneateles ignored its 1-4 record and routed rival Marcellus 42-14 in a memorable Senior Night effort Friday at Hyatt Stadium.

The win might not be enough to help the Lakers snare a Section III Class C playoff berth, but it dealt a decisive blow to the Mustangs’ hopes of hosting a first-round post-season game.

And it opened the door for Bishop Ludden to rise to second place in the C-1 division when, on this same Friday night, it defeated Solvay 47-21 at Al Merola Field.

Bruenlle had missed his team’s first four games of the season, during which Skaneateles had gone 1-3, returning on Oct. 7 for a Lakers defeat to Ludden.

Now he was back on a full-time basis, ready for a Marcellus side that found it difficult to recuperate from the previous week’s 28-21 loss to state no. 3-ranked Cazenovia, a game where it led most of the way before those other Lakers rallied late.

Twice in the first half, Brunelle found the end zone, on a one-yard plunge and 40-yard pass from Patrick Herr. That, along with Herr’s 40-yard scoring pass to Nate Shattuck, negated Pat Louer’s 69-yard TD pass to Ryder Donahue and helped the Lakers built a 20-7 advantage.

Then Skaneateles put it away in the third quarter, Herr’s 54-yard TD run igniting a scoring burst where Brunelle would find the end zone twice more on short runs of nine and three yards.

Herr flourished with Brunelle’s presence, completing 16 of 23 passes for 233 yards and rushing for 99 yards on 11 carries. Brunelle had 136 total rushing and receiving yards, adding seven tackles on defense, as Shattuck had five catches for 87 yards.

This happened as Bishop Ludden, 4-1 going into its game with Solvay, relied on an explosive offense to earn its fourth consecutive victory at the Bearcats’ expense.

X’zavion Streiff got the Gaelic Knights with a 50-yard TD pass to Jahmarion Clarke, part of an opening period where Jahbari Clarke also scored from 10 yards out, giving Ludden a quick 14-0 edge.

Solvay did keep Ludden quiet in the second quarter, landing the only points on a scoring drive culminating with Jaysin Bliss scoring on a one-yard run.

So it was 14-7 going into the third quarter, when the Gaelic Knights regained control with two scoring drives. Evan Cervantes scored on a two-yard plunge and Eric Phillips found the end zone on a nine-yard run.

Solvay tried all it could to erase the 26-7 deficit, twice scoring in the fourth quarter on short TD runs by Bliss and Jordan Dippold, but Ludden kept answering.

Clarke’s second TD, on an 18-yard run, and Streiff scrambling nine yards for another score, was followed by Malik Hines’ 62-yard dash to the end zone that sealed another Gaelic Knights win.

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill boys cross country runners get big win over Cazenovia

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With the top spot in the Onondaga High School League Liberty division at stake, the Westhill boys cross country team got the best of Cazenovia – barely. A 1-2 individual finish from Drew O’Reilly and Teddy Popp, along with enough depth on the back end, allowed the Warriors to edge the Lakers 27-29 in a three-team meet where it also beat Christian Brothers Academy 21-38.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill girls volleyball continues October surge

CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Westhill girls volleyball team swept Marcellus on Oct. 5, it was an emphatic statement from one Section III B side to its neighbors, the reigning sectional champions. As a follow-up, the Warriors kept on winning. During last Tuesday’s 25-9, 25-9, 25-10 sweep of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manilus girls swimmers win meet over CBA

ONONDAGA COUNTY – An eventful and sometimes troubling week for area high school girls swimming included a head-to-head meet between Fayetteville-Manlius and Christian Brothers Academy at Le Moyne College’s pool. Gathering all the points it needed in the early stages, the Hornets prevailed 93-87 over the Brothers to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius boys soccer secures sectional Class AA top seed

CENTRAL NEW YORK – It still remains true that any path to the Section III Class AA championship in boys soccer still has to include getting past Fayetteville-Manlius. The Hornets’ strong late-season play not only propelled it to no. 11 in the state Class AA rankings, it also earned another top seed for the sectional tournament with an overall record of 12-3-1 and will play in Friday’s quarterfinals against no. 8 seed Rome Free Academy or no. 9 seed PSLA-Fowler.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa, CBA boys soccer get wins over J-D

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Having eyed each other all season without meeting too much, the Christian Brothers Academy, East Syracuse Minoa and Jamesville-DeWitt boys soccer team were all set to go after the Section III Class A championship. Before that took place, though, ESM and J-D would go head-to-head last...
MINOA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville boys soccer sweeps Henninger, Corcoran

ONONDAGA COUNTY – With its big late-season push, the Baldwinsville boys soccer team gave itself the best possible chance to reclaim the crown it wants the most. As the Section III Class AA playoffs loomed, the Bees shook off two defeats to Fayetteville-Manlius by unleashing its attack agianst other SCAC Metro division foes.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys cross country drops close meet to Westhill

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Only a couple of points ended up keeping the Cazenovia boys cross country team from an undefeated run through the Onondaga High School League Liberty National division. During last Wednesday’s meet against Westhill and Christian Brothers Academy, the Lakers prevailed 21-37 over the Brothers, but...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

