WATCH: The Blitz week 8 high school football highlights

Game of the Week: Concord (4-4) vs NorthPointe Christian (8-0) at Grandville Middle School

NorthPointe Christian was a perennial playoff team in 11-man, but dwindling numbers led the Mustangs to make the switch to eight-man prior to the 2021 season.

The move is working as the Mustangs continue to see a boost in numbers.

Going into week eight, the Mustangs were undefeated, winning games by an average of more than 39 points per game.

Friday’s game against Concord gave NorthPointe Christian the chance to win the Tri River conference title and finish off a perfect regular season.

NorthPointe Christian 50, Concord 6

Mendon (6-2) at Marcellus (5-3)

The 5-2 Wildcats hosted the 5-2 Hornets Friday night for both teams’ final conference matchup of the 2022 regular season.

Mendon 66, Marcellus 17

FINAL: Mendon 66, Marcellus 17

Spring Lake (3-5) vs Unity Christian (5-3) at Jenison

The Lakers have struggled so far in 2022 after four-straight years of playoff appearances.

They took on a strong Unity Christian squad Friday night that went into week eight coming off five-straight wins.

Spring Lake 35, Unity Christian 32

FINAL: Spring Lake 35, Unity Christian 32

Coopersville (5-3) at West Catholic (7-1)

OK Blue action continued Friday night between West Catholic and Coopersville.

The Broncos worked for their sixth win of the 2022 season, while the Falcons hoped to improve to 7-1.

West Catholic 37, Coopersville 0

FINAL: West Catholic 37, Coopersville 0

Hudsonville (2-6) at East Kentwood (5-3)

The Falcons hosted the Eagles Friday night in an OK Red battle of the birds.

East Kentwood 29, Hudsonville 20

FINAL: East Kentwood 29, Hudsonville 20

West Ottawa (3-5) at Caledonia (8-0)

The Panthers were coming off a tough conference loss Friday night as they paid a visit to the undefeated Fighting Scots.

Caledonia 48, West Ottawa 0

FINAL: Caledonia 48, West Ottawa 0

Jenison (2-6) at Rockford (8-0)

Rockford hoped to stay undefeated Friday night, both in the OK Red and overall, as the Rams hosted Jenison.

Rockford 42, Jenison 14

FINAL: Rockford 42, Jenison 14

Grand Rapids Christian (2-6) at Forest Hills Central (8-0)

In the OK White, Forest Hills Central worked to stay undefeated in week eight as the Rangers hosted Grand Rapids Christian.

Forest Hills Central 30, Grand Rapids Christian 7

FINAL: Forest Hills Central 30, Grand Rapids Christian 7

East Grand Rapids (3-5) at Lowell (5-3) at 7:30 PM

Lowell hosted East Grand Rapids Friday night for some more OK White action.

East Grand Rapids 15, Lowell 14

FINAL: East Grand Rapids 15, Lowell 14

Belding (7-1) at Godwin Heights (3-5)

Belding went into week eight coming off its first loss of the 2022 season the week prior.

The Black Knights looked to bounce back from their 24-6 loss to Cadillac as they paid a visit to Godwin Heights Friday night.

Belding 34, Godwin Heights 14

FINAL: Belding 34, Godwin Heights 14

Calvin Christian (4-4) at Sparta (5-3)

Calvin Christian and Sparta both looked for their fifth win of the season Friday night.

The Squires had so far struggled in 2022 conference play but went into week eight coming off their first OK Silver win over Comstock Park.

Meanwhile, the Spartans had only one conference loss so far.

Sparta 42, Calvin Christian 0

FINAL: Sparta 42, Calvin Christian 0

Mona Shores (7-1) at Reeths-Puffer (5-3)

In the OK Green, Mona Shores paid a visit to Reeths-Puffer.

The Sailors dominated in their matchup against the Rockets back in 2021, winning 57-15 before making their fifth-straight playoff run.

Mona Shores 15, Reeths-Puffer 0

FINAL: Mona Shores 15, Reeths-Puffer 0

Blitz Battle: Muskegon Catholic Central (6-2) at Centreville (6-2)

Centreville hosted Muskegon Catholic Central for our week eight Blitz Battle.

Back in 2021, the Crusaders threw a touchdown pass against the Bulldogs to break a 16-16 tie and win the game with just seven seconds left to play.

Going into Friday’s game, Muskegon Catholic Central was coming off of four-straight wins, while Centreville was looking for its sixth-straight victory.

Muskegon Catholic Central 14, Centreville 6

FINAL: Muskegon Catholic Central 14, Centreville 6

Lakewood (6-2) at Decatur (5-3)

Lakewood paid a visit to Decatur Friday night for a nonconference matchup, where both the Vikings and the Raiders looked to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Week eight marked the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Lakewood 35, Decatur 8

FINAL: Lakewood 35, Decatur 8

White Pigeon (5-3) at Kent City (6-2)

Kent City has shown its strength so far during the 2022 season with six wins; three of which were shutouts.

However, in week eight, the Eagles were coming off a scoreless game, when Reed City shut them out the week prior, 52-0.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs hoped to earn their fifth win of the season.

White Pigeon 44, Kent City 19

FINAL: White Pigeon 44, Kent City 19

Carson City (7-1) at Muskegon Heights (0-8)

Winless Muskegon Heights took on Carson City Friday night, with the Eagles coming off six-straight victories.

Meanwhile, the Tigers hoped to bounce back and earn their first win of the season.

Back in 2021, Carson City’s 35-26 win over Muskegon Heights earned the Eagles a district title.

Carson City 59, Muskegon Heights 12

FINAL: Carson City 59, Muskegon Heights 12

Whitehall (8-0) at Fremont (4-4)

Whitehall has been dominating not only conference play, but also play overall.

The Vikings went into week eight undefeated, coming off a solid 56-6 win over Ludington the week prior.

They paid a visit to the Packers, where Fremont hoped for its second conference win of the 2022 season.

Whitehall 49, Fremont 8

FINAL: Whitehall 49, Fremont 8

