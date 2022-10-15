Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Over and out: Perry punches through Streetsboro
Perry's river of sets eventually washed away Streetsboro in a 3-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 18. Recently on October 11, Perry squared off with Painesville Harvey in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Madison's Tucker, Huff honored by OCC
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday. The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Cortland Lakeview pushes past Orwell Grand Valley
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cortland Lakeview shutout Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Southington Chalker on October 12 at Southington Chalker High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Middlefield Cardinal drops a goose egg on Bristolville Bristol
Dominating defense was the calling card of Middlefield Cardinal as it shut out Bristolville Bristol 3-0 for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on October 18. Recently on October 11, Middlefield Cardinal squared off with Kirtland in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina
Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
Flyers ranked 24th in AP preseason poll
The University of Dayton men’s basketball team is ranked 24th in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 that was announced today.
richlandsource.com
Aurora blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Aurora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ashtabula Lakeside 6-0 at Aurora High on October 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 11, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Painesville Harvey in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Salem shuts down Chesterland West Geauga in defensive masterpiece
Salem's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chesterland West Geauga 1-0 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Mayfield in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Aurora shuts off the power on Chesterland West Geauga
Aurora delivered all the smoke to disorient Chesterland West Geauga and flew away with a 3-1 win on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Euclid in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Warren Howland's win over Painesville Harvey
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Warren Howland stopped Painesville Harvey to the tune of a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on October 13, Painesville Harvey squared off with Ashtabula Lakeside in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
Dayton superintendent named top in Ohio
She has also served in a variety of positions from classroom teacher and curriculum director to assistant principal.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career
Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
Sidney Daily News
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
richlandsource.com
Rocky River shuts off the power on Gates Mills Gilmour
Rocky River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gates Mills Gilmour 5-2 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 6, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
Three departments respond to Piqua fire
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dayton (OH) May Buy Former School Property for $11M Police/Fire Project
Dayton is considering buying a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. The 64,000-square-foot facility has been used as a school, United Way of Greater Dayton, Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home, the report said.
Comments / 0