richlandsource.com

Over and out: Perry punches through Streetsboro

Perry's river of sets eventually washed away Streetsboro in a 3-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 18. Recently on October 11, Perry squared off with Painesville Harvey in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
STREETSBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Madison's Tucker, Huff honored by OCC

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday. The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland...
MADISON, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Cortland Lakeview pushes past Orwell Grand Valley

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cortland Lakeview shutout Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Southington Chalker on October 12 at Southington Chalker High School. Click here for a recap.
CORTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina

Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
CELINA, OH
richlandsource.com

Aurora blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance

Aurora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ashtabula Lakeside 6-0 at Aurora High on October 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 11, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Painesville Harvey in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
AURORA, OH
richlandsource.com

Aurora shuts off the power on Chesterland West Geauga

Aurora delivered all the smoke to disorient Chesterland West Geauga and flew away with a 3-1 win on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Euclid in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AURORA, OH
richlandsource.com

Vice-grip defense fuels Warren Howland's win over Painesville Harvey

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Warren Howland stopped Painesville Harvey to the tune of a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on October 13, Painesville Harvey squared off with Ashtabula Lakeside in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career

Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash

DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
RUSSIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Rocky River shuts off the power on Gates Mills Gilmour

Rocky River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gates Mills Gilmour 5-2 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 6, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WDTN

Three departments respond to Piqua fire

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
PIQUA, OH
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Dayton (OH) May Buy Former School Property for $11M Police/Fire Project

Dayton is considering buying a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. The 64,000-square-foot facility has been used as a school, United Way of Greater Dayton, Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home, the report said.
