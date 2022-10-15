ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Lucky For Life” game were:

08-13-26-33-37, Lucky Ball: 4

(eight, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)

