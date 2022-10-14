Crews were called to fire in Lancaster County, just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The fire was in the area of Westmore Way and Fairfax Drive in Lancaster Township. "We just heard the kids outside thought they were playing at first and then I looked out the window and saw some smoke coming out the front door so we decided to come out and see if we could help and grab the dogs and got some leashes for them and got them and the kids across the street and out of the way so the fire truck could come in." Said a witness to the fire, Shannon Wolpert.

