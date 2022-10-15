ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Dobyns-Bennett and Elizabethton High to compete in marching band competition

By Amy Cockerham
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University will host the Bands of America regional championship on Saturday.

One of the competitors will be Dobyns Bennett High School from Kingsport, made up of about 230 students.

“I’m feeling really good everyone has worked so hard,” Student Ella Halliburton said. “Put in so much work to get to where we are and I’m super excited.”

Food Truck Friday: Pastor Pig BBQ

They’ll be up against around 20 bands. Elizabethton High School also will compete.

“These kids and organizations are very very talented and this represents a cumulative event for them of hours of practice,” Chairman of the Board of Directors for Music for All Doug Pileri said.

The competition starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15 at the MiniDome.

