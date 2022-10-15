ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career

Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina

Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
CELINA, OH
wyso.org

Airwaves - A Band Named…DAYTON

The older I get, the more I’m not ashamed to admit that I don’t know everything. My knowledge of pop culture is vast, but not infinite. There are things, events, and people that I don’t know about. One of them is a lost funk band called…Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash

DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
RUSSIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton officer shot in head last year receives national honor

DALLAS, TX — A Dayton police officer injured in the line of duty just over a year ago is receiving national attention. Officer Thadeu Holloway was named the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)/AXON Police Officer of the Year Monday. Holloway was honored for “exceptional achievement” during the...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Piqua man pleads no contest to fraud, theft charges

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man has pleaded no contest to 16 charges after he was accused of scamming Ohio investors. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, 56-year-old Scott Fries was accused of telling nine Ohio investors that he would place their funds in an investment account. Instead, he placed the funds into […]
PIQUA, OH
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Dayton (OH) May Buy Former School Property for $11M Police/Fire Project

Dayton is considering buying a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. The 64,000-square-foot facility has been used as a school, United Way of Greater Dayton, Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home, the report said.
DAYTON, OH
wfft.com

Cincinnati felon arrested after traffic stop

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) - A Cincinnati man with a warrant and previous handgun charge has been arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Henry County around 9:48 a.m. Monday. Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Ray Otter stopped Martel Phillips, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for driving his Equinox at...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater

The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding. Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.
FAIRBORN, OH

