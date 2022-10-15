Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO