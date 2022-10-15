Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Dayton superintendent named top in Ohio
She has also served in a variety of positions from classroom teacher and curriculum director to assistant principal.
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career
Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina
Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
Masquerage returns this weekend geared toward ‘providing Dayton the party it deserves’
Masquerage, Dayton’s “Party of Parties for a Cause” presented by Equitas Health, returns to The 804 Landing Event Building at 804 E. Monument Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 22. “While it is a giant party, it is also a really important fundraiser for our prevention and education programs...
Airwaves - A Band Named…DAYTON
The older I get, the more I’m not ashamed to admit that I don’t know everything. My knowledge of pop culture is vast, but not infinite. There are things, events, and people that I don’t know about. One of them is a lost funk band called…Dayton.
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
Dayton officer shot in head last year receives national honor
DALLAS, TX — A Dayton police officer injured in the line of duty just over a year ago is receiving national attention. Officer Thadeu Holloway was named the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)/AXON Police Officer of the Year Monday. Holloway was honored for “exceptional achievement” during the...
Piqua man pleads no contest to fraud, theft charges
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man has pleaded no contest to 16 charges after he was accused of scamming Ohio investors. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, 56-year-old Scott Fries was accused of telling nine Ohio investors that he would place their funds in an investment account. Instead, he placed the funds into […]
Dayton (OH) May Buy Former School Property for $11M Police/Fire Project
Dayton is considering buying a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. The 64,000-square-foot facility has been used as a school, United Way of Greater Dayton, Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home, the report said.
Cincinnati felon arrested after traffic stop
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) - A Cincinnati man with a warrant and previous handgun charge has been arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Henry County around 9:48 a.m. Monday. Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Ray Otter stopped Martel Phillips, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for driving his Equinox at...
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
Police: 1 dead in College Hill shooting after youth football practice
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Tuesday night in College Hill. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Larch avenues. One of the victims died at the scene, according to Cincinnati police. The other victim was shot in the leg. EMS transported her to the...
One dead after Careflight called to Springfield crash
CareFlight has been called to the scene and serious injuries have been reported, said OSHP.
UC Moves in Latest National Polls
The Bearcats had the week off ahead of a two-week road trip.
Cincinnati nursing student shot in triple shooting renders aid to other victims
CINCINNATI — A local nursing student helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot...
Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater
The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding. Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.
‘She was always happy;’ CJ grad killed in Raleigh shooting remembered by childhood friend
DAYTON — A woman from the Dayton area was one of five people killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina last week. Now her friends planning to unite to honor her life. Nicole Connors, 52, was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.
