Souderton, PA

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 14th): Power, Souderton edge North Penn in boys soccer

By Dan Arkans
 4 days ago
Shutouts send Perkiomen Valley, Upper Perkiomen into PAC girls soccer title game

BUCKTOWN >> Perkiomen Valley girls soccer coach Kim Paulus has long been known as a defense-first coach. So it was little surprise to hear her message right before the start of the second half of Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinal against Owen J. Roberts,. “I want that shutout,” the...
Conestoga tops Radnor to clinch third straight Central League crown

BERWYN >> Conestoga field hockey’s death grip on the Central League title continued on Tuesday. Addie DelOrifice and Shae Wozniak scored a pair of goals each as the Pioneers (15-1) topped Radnor, 4-2, at Teamer Field to complete the three-peat. “We still have Harriton for senior night Wednesday, so...
CONESTOGA, PA
OT winners Upper Perkiomen, Owen J. Roberts into PAC boys’ soccer final

BUCKTOWN >> It’s bound to go down as one of the most memorable moments in Upper Perkiomen soccer history. For everyone, that is, but the person who authored it. “I honestly don’t remember much about it,” said senior captain Jimmy Friedman, whose incredible individual effort tied the game with 1:43 left in regulation, paving the way for No. 4 seed Upper Perkiomen’s come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime victory at Owen J. Roberts’ Wildcat Stadium, leaving a lone black mark on No. 1 Phoenixville’s previously unblemished PAC record and sending the Tribe (12-6-1, 9-4-1 PAC) into the PAC boys’ soccer final for the first time since 2004 – prior to the inception of the Final Four era.
PENNSBURG, PA
Dock blanks Delaware County Christian in regular season finale

TOWAMENCIN — Putting a collective finishing touch on a strong regular season, Dock earned a 2-0 victory over rival Delaware County Christian Tuesday night in a matchup of two District 1-A playoff squads. “I was really pleased with our team tonight,” Pioneers coach Matt Moyer said. “We had four...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Main Line roundup (Oct. 16): Lower Merion volleyball wins Bishop Shanahan Quad Tournament

The Lower Merion High School girls’ volleyball team won the Bishop Shanahan Quad Tournament Oct. 15 by defeating Archbishop Carroll 3-1 (25-13, 20-25, 25-6, 25-11) and Sacred Heart Academy 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-18). The Aces were led by Claire Hamilton (31 kills, 12 digs, 7 aces, 3 blocks), Brooke Johnson (19 kills, 16 digs, 2 aces), Tianna Stavrianos (60 assists, 22 digs, 4 aces), Zoe Brown (28 digs, 2 aces, 6 assists), Norah Cotter (11 kills, 3 blocks), Jenna DeTemple (11 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces), Camille Heaton (10 kills) and Rachel Cheng (14 digs, 2 aces).
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Haverford School’s Andrew Kirwan is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)

The senior captain, an All-Inter-Ac boys soccer defensive back last year, was moved to the forward spot this fall for the Fords and has scored more than a half-dozen goals, including many key ones – both goals in Haverford’s 2-0 win vs. Malvern Prep, and the game-winner recently against Penn Charter. Haverford School head coach Keith Cappo said, “Andrew’s best attribute is that he is always ready and willing to do whatever he needs to do in order to help his team. If we need a goal, he is the player we can count on, and if we need to protect the lead, he is someone we can put in the back to lock it down. He takes instruction and leads by example day in and day out, and he is a joy to be around each day.” Next fall, Kirwan will play soccer for Colby College.
HAVERFORD, PA
Harriton football team routs New Hope Solebury

The Harriton High School football squad defeated New Hope Solebury, 41-7, Oct. 14, with an all-around strong effort on both offense and defense. Harriton receiver Matt Krebbs made 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdown catches of 14 and 25 yards. Quarterback Logan Rothberg completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran for 55 yards and one touchdown.
NEW HOPE, PA

