The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 14th): Power, Souderton edge North Penn in boys soccer

papreplive.com
Shutouts send Perkiomen Valley, Upper Perkiomen into PAC girls soccer title game
BUCKTOWN >> Perkiomen Valley girls soccer coach Kim Paulus has long been known as a defense-first coach. So it was little surprise to hear her message right before the start of the second half of Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinal against Owen J. Roberts,. “I want that shutout,” the...
papreplive.com
PAC Girls Soccer Final Four Preview: Upper Perkiomen-Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley-Owen J. Roberts
The Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Soccer Final Four commences Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Owen J. Roberts. Top seed and Frontier Division champion Upper Perkiomen meets No. 4 Spring-Ford in Wildcat Stadium while No. 2 Liberty champion Owen J. Roberts hosts No. 3 Perkiomen Valley on Wildcat North. A breakdown of...
papreplive.com
Conestoga tops Radnor to clinch third straight Central League crown
BERWYN >> Conestoga field hockey’s death grip on the Central League title continued on Tuesday. Addie DelOrifice and Shae Wozniak scored a pair of goals each as the Pioneers (15-1) topped Radnor, 4-2, at Teamer Field to complete the three-peat. “We still have Harriton for senior night Wednesday, so...
papreplive.com
No. 3 Boyertown, No. 4 Spring-Ford advance to PAC field hockey championship
RED HILL >> There will be a new Pioneer Athletic Conference field hockey champion after Boyertown and Spring-Ford both came from behind for 3-2 wins in Tuesday night’s playoff semifinals at Upper Perkiomen High School. The No. 3 seed Bears trailed three-time defending PAC champion and No. 2 seed...
papreplive.com
Abington rallies past Wissahickon to clinch share of SOL Liberty title
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Abington clinched a share of the Suburban One League Liberty Division title with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Wissahickon Monday afternoon at Wissahickon High School. The Ghosts improved to 14-2-1 overall and 13-1-1 in SOL Liberty play. They’re one game ahead of Upper Dublin with one game...
papreplive.com
OT winners Upper Perkiomen, Owen J. Roberts into PAC boys’ soccer final
BUCKTOWN >> It’s bound to go down as one of the most memorable moments in Upper Perkiomen soccer history. For everyone, that is, but the person who authored it. “I honestly don’t remember much about it,” said senior captain Jimmy Friedman, whose incredible individual effort tied the game with 1:43 left in regulation, paving the way for No. 4 seed Upper Perkiomen’s come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime victory at Owen J. Roberts’ Wildcat Stadium, leaving a lone black mark on No. 1 Phoenixville’s previously unblemished PAC record and sending the Tribe (12-6-1, 9-4-1 PAC) into the PAC boys’ soccer final for the first time since 2004 – prior to the inception of the Final Four era.
papreplive.com
Wissahickon completes undefeated regular season with OT win over Plymouth Whitemarhs
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Wissahickon had two things it wanted to do Tuesday night – celebrate its seniors and finish the regular season with an undefeated record. It took more than 60 minutes, but check and check. The Trojans closed the regular season with a 1-0 overtime win over Plymouth...
papreplive.com
Dock blanks Delaware County Christian in regular season finale
TOWAMENCIN — Putting a collective finishing touch on a strong regular season, Dock earned a 2-0 victory over rival Delaware County Christian Tuesday night in a matchup of two District 1-A playoff squads. “I was really pleased with our team tonight,” Pioneers coach Matt Moyer said. “We had four...
papreplive.com
Daily Local News roundup (Oct. 17): West Chester East volleyball team aces CB South
The West Chester East High School girls’ volleyball team (17-2) defeated Central Bucks South, 3-0, Monday, posting scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-21. The Vikings were led by Sofia Keith (7 kills, 5 blocks), Elliet Manning (27 assists, 8 digs, 3 kills, 1 block), Alexa Mork (16 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs) and Charlotte Ward (3 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs).
papreplive.com
PAC Girls Volleyball Final Four Preview: Methacton-Upper Merion, Pope John Paul II-Perkiomen Valley
The Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Volleyball Final Four commences Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Perkiomen Valley. Unblemished thus far in 2022, top-seeded Frontier Division champion Pope John Paul II will take on No. 4 Perkiomen Valley on the latter’s home court at 7 p.m. following Liberty champ No. 2 Methacton’s game against No. 3 Upper Merion.
papreplive.com
Main Line roundup (Oct. 16): Lower Merion volleyball wins Bishop Shanahan Quad Tournament
The Lower Merion High School girls’ volleyball team won the Bishop Shanahan Quad Tournament Oct. 15 by defeating Archbishop Carroll 3-1 (25-13, 20-25, 25-6, 25-11) and Sacred Heart Academy 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-18). The Aces were led by Claire Hamilton (31 kills, 12 digs, 7 aces, 3 blocks), Brooke Johnson (19 kills, 16 digs, 2 aces), Tianna Stavrianos (60 assists, 22 digs, 4 aces), Zoe Brown (28 digs, 2 aces, 6 assists), Norah Cotter (11 kills, 3 blocks), Jenna DeTemple (11 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces), Camille Heaton (10 kills) and Rachel Cheng (14 digs, 2 aces).
papreplive.com
Haverford School’s Andrew Kirwan is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)
The senior captain, an All-Inter-Ac boys soccer defensive back last year, was moved to the forward spot this fall for the Fords and has scored more than a half-dozen goals, including many key ones – both goals in Haverford’s 2-0 win vs. Malvern Prep, and the game-winner recently against Penn Charter. Haverford School head coach Keith Cappo said, “Andrew’s best attribute is that he is always ready and willing to do whatever he needs to do in order to help his team. If we need a goal, he is the player we can count on, and if we need to protect the lead, he is someone we can put in the back to lock it down. He takes instruction and leads by example day in and day out, and he is a joy to be around each day.” Next fall, Kirwan will play soccer for Colby College.
papreplive.com
Phoenixville’s Kayley Roberts leads after Day 1 of PIAA individual golf tournament
STATE COLLEGE >> Phoenixville’s Kayley Roberts shot one under par to take a first-place lead on the opening day of the PIAA Class 3A girls golf state tournament at Penn State University Monday. Roberts is the lone player who finished Day 1 under par while District 1 champion Sydney...
papreplive.com
Harriton football team routs New Hope Solebury
The Harriton High School football squad defeated New Hope Solebury, 41-7, Oct. 14, with an all-around strong effort on both offense and defense. Harriton receiver Matt Krebbs made 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdown catches of 14 and 25 yards. Quarterback Logan Rothberg completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran for 55 yards and one touchdown.
