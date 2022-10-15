ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Wildfire alert: Goat Rocks Fire update 2022-10-15

Washington Incident News
Washington Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccx9w_0iZq6TfC00
Div. W Crew

Last updated: Fri, 14 Oct 2022 21:39:33

Incident is 2% contained.

Today: Fire activity remains light. The fire is backing and flanking in most areas; some single-tree torching was observed yesterday. The western fingers of the fire continue to close in on one another, slowly consuming flammable vegetation. Crews are successfully holding all control lines. Firefighters are patrolling the communities closest to the fire and testing the hoses and pumps. Resources continue training on the coordinated response plan. The Smith River Hotshots are leveraging an area where fuels and terrain allow for safe control of the fire’s edge in the Coal Creek drainage. They are hard at work with hand tools and chainsaws as they secure additional line directly adjacent to the fire. Air operations are still assisting to limit fire spread from the Coal Creek drainage. Hazardous fuels removal continues along Forest Road 1266, Forest Road 46, Forest Road 041, and the Three Peaks Trail system.

Resources:  

   Daily Fire Updates can be accessed here or through the News tab in the blue bar located in the upper portion of this page.    A variety of maps are added daily to the Maps section in the blue bar in the upper portion of this page or via this direct link.  On August 9, the Goat Rocks Fire was started by a lightning strike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness. The fire has spread within the Wilderness and on adjacent land on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Most of the fire is burning in steep terrain with limited access, heavy fuels, and rocky bluffs.

History and CommandOn September 9, fire activity increased and evacuations were ordered for the town of Packwood and communities to the northeast of town. By September 11, conditions had improved and evacuation were lifted for Packwood and reduced for the communities of Timberline and Goat Rocks west of the fire. Fire personnel continue to patrol these communities.On September 12, Northwest Incident Management Team 10 took command of the Goat Rocks Fire. They did extensive work on the fire before passing management to Nevada Incident Management Team 4 on September 25. Another Type 3 Incident Management Organization assumed command of the fire on October 9, 2022.

View Goat Rocks Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADrdi_0iZq6TfC00
Type 1 Helicopter Conducting Bucket Work
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQ42U_0iZq6TfC00
Tree Burnt from the Inside-Out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReTqt_0iZq6TfC00
Firefighter Clears a Fallen Tree from the Road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcreJ_0iZq6TfC00
Helicopter dropping water south of Coal Creek 10/4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7W19_0iZq6TfC00
Smoke Rising from Coal Creek Drainage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fusKG_0iZq6TfC00
Morning briefing at new ICP, October 3, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsCrP_0iZq6TfC00
Taking down surplus yurts at Randle ICP, 09-29-22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgJKX_0iZq6TfC00
Fire from Laurel Hill north of fire October 1 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VW9hk_0iZq6TfC00
Grizzly crew training session, September 30, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSwuS_0iZq6TfC00
Low-intensity ground fire east of Forest Road 4612
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VNk8_0iZq6TfC00
Burned and unburned Forest Road 4612, September 30

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality dips into ‘unhealthy’ range on Eastside as smoke, fires continue to linger

Smoky, dirty air is hanging over the Puget Sound region like a blanket as wildfires continue to burn across the state. An air quality alert that was in effect all weekend for much of Western Washington and was set to expire at 11 a.m. on Monday has now been extended to 5 p.m. on Thursday. For most of the region, the bulk of the smoke is coming from the Loch Katrine, Bolt Creek, and Suiattle fires.
KIRKLAND, WA
Seattle, Washington

Wildfire Smoke Alert: Unhealthy Air Quality

Wildfire smoke will cause the air quality to rise to UNHEALTHY for everyone levels near active fires, including the new fire in east King County. At this time, other areas in the Puget Sound region are expected to be UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS or worse. Take steps to reduce your exposure to smoke.
Outsider.com

Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver

Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 6000

Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
PORTLAND, OR
KOMO News

Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend

Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
SEATTLE, WA
KXRO.com

New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington

New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

The Great Shakeout earthquake drill prepares WA

The annual worldwide Great Shakeout earthquake drill is this Thursday, Oct. 20, and starts at 10:20 a.m. PDT. The goal of the drill is to help save lives from an earthquake by practicing ‘drop, cover, and hold’ under a desk, table, or other sturdy items together as a group or individually.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Proposed WA bill would stop power and water shutoffs during extreme heat

Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year’s legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Seattle to see more rain this weekend than past four months combined

SEATTLE — The fall season started nearly a month ago but it has felt more like summer over the past few weeks. This past weekend was one of the warmest on record with Sunday's temperature at Sea-Tac of 88 degrees registering as the second warmest October day in the 130 years of data recording and the warmest this late in the year.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA
97 Rock

Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
WARDEN, WA
kqennewsradio.com

WASHINGTON WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUV VERSUS DEER ACCIDENT

A Washington state woman was taken to the hospital, following an SUV versus deer accident on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 8:40 p.m. the vehicle was southbound on Interstate Five about a mile north of Winchester, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the SUV, causing damage to the driver’s side front-end and door. The driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?

When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?. We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Incident News

Washington Incident News

262
Followers
127
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy