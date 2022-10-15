Prep Football: Hermantown Rallies Past North Branch, Denfeld Holds Off East 20-19, Two Harbors Handles Hibbing

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Aitkin Earns Road Win Over Duluth Denfeld in Straight Sets
DULUTH, Minn.- The Aitkin volleyball team would come into the Twin Ports on Monday and defeat Duluth Denfeld in straight sets. With the loss, the Hunters fall to 3-17 on the season. They’ll close out the regular season on Tuesday at Proctor.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: C-E-C Boys, Cloquet-Carlton & Esko Girls All Advance to State Tournament
PROCTOR, Minn.- For the 2nd straight season, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team has captured the Section 7AA title. They made that possible after shutting out Duluth Denfeld 1-0 on Tuesday. Collin Young would net the lone goal for the Lumberjacks. In Section 7A, Duluth Marshall saw their season come to...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Volleyball Moves Up to #4 in Latest AVCA Poll
DULUTH, Minn.- After splitting their weekend slate, the UMD volleyball team is still moving up in the latest AVCA poll. The Bulldogs are now the 4th ranked team in the country after previously being 5th a week ago. UMD took 3rd ranked Concordia-St. Paul to five sets before eventually falling...
FOX 21 Online
Fresh Off First Road Win, UMD Football Continues Road Trip to Bemidji
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team was finally able to win a game on the road this past Saturday as they dominated Concordia-St. Paul 53 to 7. The biggest takeaway had to be time of possession as the Bulldogs held onto the ball for over 42 minutes compared to the Golden Bears’ 18.
FOX 21 Online
UMD’s Jennifer Norris Named NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week
DULUTH, Minn.- After recording two shutouts over the weekend. UMD goalkeeper Jennifer Norris earned NSIC goalkeeper of the week honors. Norris stopped all seventeen shots that came her way in the two contests. Including a season high, 11 saves against Augustana. With the stellar play, her save percentage increases to...
FOX 21 Online
USCHO Polls: UMD Men Fall to #10, Bulldog Women Stay Put at #4
DULUTH, Minn.- The latest USCHO polls dropped on Monday afternoon. After being swept by Minnesota State Mankato over the weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team fell down six spots to number 10. They’ll look to get back on track at home this weekend against Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the women’s...
mngirlsbasketballhub.com
Tessa Johnson, Minnesota’s top 2023 girls’ basketball recruit, to announce college choice
The St. Michael-Albertville guard has the Gophers among her three finalists. St. Michael-Albertville’s Tessa Johnson plans to reveal her college choice Wednesday. (Alex Kormann, Star Tribune)
Proctor, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The North Branch High School football team will have a game with Proctor High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
boreal.org
Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash
A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Gallery: Lakefront condo near Duluth's Canal Park on the market for $1.2M
912 S Lake Ave. #2, Duluth. Courtesy of Dan Jandl/Duluth Visuals. Few properties in Duluth offer better views of Lake Superior than a condominium on the market for $1.2 million. Built in 2007, the contemporary shorefront condo offers views of the Duluth skyline with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the two-story, 2,640-square-foot...
WDIO-TV
Over half a foot of snow so far for portions of the South Shore, more likely today
Lake-effect snow began along the South Shore on Sunday, October 16. Here are the snowfall reports received so far:. 7:00 am 10/17 – 1 ESE Bergland – 11.4 in – Ontonagon County. 4:54 am 10/17 – Gile – 9.0 in – Iron County. 5:43...
FOX 21 Online
North Shore Scenic Railroad’s Pumpkin Train Express Starts Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. – If you like trains and pumpkins, the North Shore Scenic Railroad is ready to make your day. Starting Thursday, the Pumpkin Train Express will be revving up its engine through Sunday taking families up the North Shore for a beautiful look at the fall colors and also a stop at an exclusive pumpkin patch full of thousands of pumpkins to choose from.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbor: Positively 3rd Street Bakery
DULUTH, MN – Positively 3rd Street Bakery has been providing baked from scratch products in Duluth since 1983. They use organic, local ingredients from local vendors and are partnered with several community businesses. As a worker-owned cooperative with 18 bakers, they do a lot of collaborating with a focus on the community.
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever
Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
fox9.com
Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon stepping down after 2022 season
MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time in 12 years, the University of Minnesota volleyball team will have a new head coach next season. Hugh McCutcheon announced Sunday that the 2022 season will be his last with the Gophers. Minnesota is currently 10-6 this season, including a 5-3 mark in Big Ten play. In 10-plus seasons with the Gophers, McCutcheon has a 265-71 record and has led Minnesota to three NCAA Final Four appearances. He led the Gophers to a Big Ten title in 2018.
Hudson Star-Observer
Smokey Treats will move to Hudson
In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
Comments / 0