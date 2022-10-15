Read full article on original website
Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
Absolutely nothing: McComb drops a goose egg on Cory-Rawson
McComb's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Cory-Rawson during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, McComb and Cory-Rawson faced off on October 13, 2021 at Cory-Rawson High School. For more, click here.
Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
High School football playoff picture coming into view
MANSFIELD — It could be a record-setting year when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its postseason bids Sunday afternoon. Of the 19 football-playing schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area, 13 are in line for playoff berths.
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
"We did not have any time to react or prepare for such an impact and ended up going full speed through the doe, making it bounce behind our vehicle."
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
Dayton superintendent named top in Ohio
She has also served in a variety of positions from classroom teacher and curriculum director to assistant principal.
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
Analysis: Many believe Ohio is a "ruby red" state. New poll shows they're wrong
Are you one of those who feel out of place in Ohio these days?. Uncomfortable with all the MAGA/QAnon jibber-jabber in a state that voted for Donald Trump for president not once, but twice?. Feeling like you don’t belong in a state with a legislature run by right-wing Republicans that...
Columbia Gas announces special reconnect order for winter heating season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio issued the 2022-2023 Special Reconnect Order on Monday. The Special Reconnect Order – SRO – is a program that allows service to be restored or maintained with a payment of $174 plus a reconnection fee. The order will run from October 17 to April 14.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
If you're in the mood for some donuts, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This family owned donut shop has been serving delicious treats since 1960. You can't go wrong with one of their classic glazed donuts, which customers say practically melt in your mouth. They also have great Long Johns, apple fritters, black raspberry filled donuts, and honeybuns. Try to get there early in the morning because the shop often sells out their donuts.
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
Motorcycle crash leaves Ohio man dead near state line
FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
B&O Bike Trail to Trimble Road: Local officials hike the proposed connecting path
MANSFIELD -- An idea that became a concept that became a design began to look more like a reality on Tuesday. That's when City of Mansfield and Richland County officials joined representatives from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy District, engineers from K. E. McCartney & Associates and the Richland County Park District to explore the path that will become a connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road.
