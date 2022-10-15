ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh to hold vigil to remember victims of mass shooting, mayor announces

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city will hold a vigil this weekend to remember the victims of the shootings in Raleigh that left five dead, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Baldwin said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that the “Raleigh Healing Together” vigil is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the plaza in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh.
Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
1 killed, 1 injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed and another injured in a Fayetteville shooting, police said. This happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victims in a car that had been hit...
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
1 taken to hospital after gunshots fired into home near Fayetteville

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in a neighborhood near Fayetteville over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
Gang member shot 63-year-old woman while they were both driving in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who is a gang member was arrested after he shot a 63-year-old woman driving her car while he was also driving in Rocky Mount, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, Rocky Mount Police said in a news release.
Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
Child assaulted, 2 sought in Fayetteville McDonald’s armed robbery, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a McDonald’s that also involved assaulting a child last week, police said. Detectives from the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying two men, one dressed in a blue sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes, who assaulted a juvenile with a handgun at the McDonald’s on Raeford Road.
Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
Suspect in killing of 2 teens appears in Orange County court

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers in Orange County is in North Carolina. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road, by two ATV riders. Lyric...
Police charge Sanford man with murder 6 days after deadly shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged with murder six days after another man was shot to death, police said. The Sanford Police Department said Monday that DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin. Police say Johnson was...
UNC police looking for suspect in thefts at 4 buildings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have looked through backpacks and other unattended items in multiple campus buildings. These larcenies and attempted larcenies took place in Fordham, Wilson and Coker halls, and the Genome Science Building, police said Monday.
New food & beverage destination coming to North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new food and beverage destination will be coming to the North Hills Innovation District (NHID). Kane Realty announced the plans for a 6,000-square-foot destination that will also include an outdoor seating area. Stacey Buescher, Kane’s managing director of operations, shared how this new space...
