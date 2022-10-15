Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Raleigh to hold vigil to remember victims of mass shooting, mayor announces
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city will hold a vigil this weekend to remember the victims of the shootings in Raleigh that left five dead, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Baldwin said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that the “Raleigh Healing Together” vigil is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the plaza in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh.
cbs17
Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
cbs17
Church congregations remember victims of Raleigh mass shooting, offer support to neighbors
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, some communities gathered for the first time on Sunday, praying for the victims. Religious leaders in Raleigh say they want everyone to feel hope, especially those directly impacted by the shooting. “Just...
cbs17
1 killed, 1 injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed and another injured in a Fayetteville shooting, police said. This happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victims in a car that had been hit...
cbs17
Raleigh police announce visitation, funeral plans for Gabriel Torres, officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police Department Officer Gabriel Torres was one of five people killed in a mass shooting in the city just days ago. And Monday night, his brothers officially announced visitations and funeral plans for him. Visitation for Torres will be held from 4-7 p.m. on...
cbs17
Dispatch calls reveal how law enforcement tracked Raleigh mass shooting suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dispatch calls out of Johnston County are painting a picture of how an alleged 15-year-old shooter spanned almost two miles while killing five people and injuring two more. What ended in the suspect hiding in a barn near Old Milburnie Road started on the other...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Memorial outside Hedingham community honors victims of Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A somber memorial now stands outside the Hedingham neighborhood, remembering the five people who were shot and killed in Thursdays’ mass shooting. Police said it was in the Hedingham neighborhood that the shooting first started. Neighbors came together to display photos of each victim,...
cbs17
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after gunshots fired into home near Fayetteville
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in a neighborhood near Fayetteville over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Gang member shot 63-year-old woman while they were both driving in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who is a gang member was arrested after he shot a 63-year-old woman driving her car while he was also driving in Rocky Mount, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, Rocky Mount Police said in a news release.
cbs17
Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
cbs17
Child assaulted, 2 sought in Fayetteville McDonald’s armed robbery, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a McDonald’s that also involved assaulting a child last week, police said. Detectives from the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying two men, one dressed in a blue sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes, who assaulted a juvenile with a handgun at the McDonald’s on Raeford Road.
cbs17
Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
cbs17
Suspect in killing of 2 teens appears in Orange County court
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers in Orange County is in North Carolina. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road, by two ATV riders. Lyric...
cbs17
Police charge Sanford man with murder 6 days after deadly shooting
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged with murder six days after another man was shot to death, police said. The Sanford Police Department said Monday that DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin. Police say Johnson was...
cbs17
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.
cbs17
Knightdale High School comes together for homecoming game after death of classmate in Raleigh mass shooting
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) – Knightdale High School held its annual homecoming football game after it was postponed Friday following the mass shooting in East Raleigh. Although the Knightdale Knights lost to the Rolesville High School Rams 20-14, the game provided parents and students a way to come together after a heart-wrenching weekend.
cbs17
UNC police looking for suspect in thefts at 4 buildings
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have looked through backpacks and other unattended items in multiple campus buildings. These larcenies and attempted larcenies took place in Fordham, Wilson and Coker halls, and the Genome Science Building, police said Monday.
cbs17
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in a gang-related “large fight” inside a bar in downtown Rocky Mount early Sunday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police inside Moe & D’s Restaurant Grill & Bar at 123 S. Church St., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
cbs17
New food & beverage destination coming to North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new food and beverage destination will be coming to the North Hills Innovation District (NHID). Kane Realty announced the plans for a 6,000-square-foot destination that will also include an outdoor seating area. Stacey Buescher, Kane’s managing director of operations, shared how this new space...
Comments / 0