richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina
Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: McComb drops a goose egg on Cory-Rawson
McComb's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Cory-Rawson during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, McComb and Cory-Rawson faced off on October 13, 2021 at Cory-Rawson High School. For more, click here.
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
Driven to stay clean
LIMA— From the athletic field to the field of leadership, two successful football players are paving the way for individuals to overcome obstacles. Former Ohio State football stars Antonio Smith and Roy Hall have transitioned from a career in sports to creating an organization known as CLEAN. Choices Leadership...
Freeze Warning for areas of the Miami Valley; First flakes of season possible tomorrow
A Freeze Warning has been issued for Butler, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Montgomery, Warren, and Wayne (IN) Counties from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby Counties from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. QUICK-LOOK...
wktn.com
Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday
A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
sciotopost.com
Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
countynewsonline.org
Injury Farming Accident
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13,532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot 71, and Theresa Grillot 70 of...
miamivalleytoday.com
Winans opens new roastery, office building
PIQUA — Winans Chocolates + Coffee held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies in downtown Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 13, celebrating the opening of a new coffee roastery and a new home office building. “We have doubled our production square footage,” Winans Chocolates + Coffee CEO Wilson Reiser said. “Between these two...
22-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Mercer County Saturday. Deputies were called to respond to a crash that happened around 2:18 p.m. on SR 119 in Recovery Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a motorcycle, driven...
Daily Advocate
Rumpke issue warning after trash fire
GREENVILLE — — Rumpke is issuing a reminder to customers about items that don’t belong in trash and recycling after a load of trash caught fire at its Transfer Station located at 5474 Jaysville St. Johns Rd. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 14, employees observed a...
2 hurt after crash involving overturned propane truck in Miami County; Hazmat investigating
STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were hurt after a crash involving an overturned propane truck in Miami County early Saturday afternoon. >>2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township. The Miami County Sheriff’s confirmed the crash happened in the area of Troy Sidney Road and Rusk Road...
Jail time ordered after juror no-show gives judge ‘attitude’
LIMA — A Lima woman who reportedly responded to a notice to appear in Allen County Common Pleas Court for jury duty by calling court officials last week and flatly declaring she had no intention of honoring that summons appeared in court before Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Monday. Things...
