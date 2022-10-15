ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Warnock dodges debate question on Biden 2024 run

By Max Greenwood
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlvA4_0iZq60Oc00

SAVANNAH, GA. – Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) declined to say on Friday whether President Biden should run for a second term, saying that he’s focused only on his own reelection efforts.

Asked during a debate sponsored by The Hill parent company Nexstar whether he would support Biden for reelection in 2024, Warnock demurred.

“I’ve not spent a minute thinking about what politicians should run for what in 2024,” Warnock said. Pressed for a yes or no response, Warnock offered no ground.

“Maybe this is difficult for people to understand, because that’s how politicians think,” he said. “I think part of the problem with our politics right now is that it has become too much about the politicians. You’re asking me about who’s going to run in ’24? The people of Georgia get to decide who’s going to be their senator in three days — Monday.”

Asked whether he is concerned about Biden’s mental fitness to serve in the Oval Office, Warnock again brushed off the question, saying that voters didn’t elect him “to be a pundit.”

Warnock’s remarks highlight the fine line Democratic candidates are toeing ahead of the midterms. Biden’s approval ratings are stuck underwater and Republicans are eager to tie Democratic incumbents to the president in an effort to turn the 2022 elections into a referendum on the Biden administration.

Warnock’s Republican rival Herschel Walker, meanwhile, embraced his party’s figurehead, former President Trump.

Asked if he would support Trump should he mount another bid for the White House in 2024, Walker offered a clear response.

Yes, I would. Let me tell you, President Trump is my friend,” Walker said. “And he won’t stand up for Biden, when he voted for him 96 percent of the time? Let’s be real.”

Comments / 2

Related
WSAV News 3

Gubernatorial candidates face off, discuss election integrity

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Many people are still reacting to last night’s sometimes contentious debate between the 3 gubernatorial candidates. Georgia’s gubernatorial debate sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) was the center of attention across the state Monday night. Candidates focused on issues they hope will encourage people to vote—one being election integrity. “Unfortunately Brian Kemp […]
GEORGIA STATE
FiveThirtyEight

How Have The Georgia Polls Moved Since Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy?

Two weeks ago, the world learned that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia who supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. (Walker denies this.) At the time, we cautioned that we would need to wait and see how the controversy might affect Walker’s chances of winning the race.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Town hall for Herschel Walker

A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

At debate, Stacey Abrams and Gov. Kemp clash on abortion, crime

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls of the first day of early voting. Kemp issued perhaps his clearest […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia voters start casting ballots in consequential Senate race

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The midterm elections are less than a month away and, in some states, voters are already casting their ballots. Georgia opened early voting on Monday, where voters had the chance to weigh in on one of the most closely watched races in the country. Georgia leaders are hoping to see voters turn out for this election.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp debate in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday in their first debate since they competed for the governor’s mansion in 2018.  The debate quickly became a policy-heavy affair, with the candidates hammering each other over everything from education to crime to election laws. What’s more, it unfolded on […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Ditches Georgia Senate Debate, Represented by ‘Empty Podium’

Herschel Walker failed to show up to the Georgia Senate debate featuring Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Libertarian Chase Oliver on Sunday and was represented instead by an empty podium. The Republican nominee, still feeling the pinch from Friday’s debate and the fallout over his “prop” badge, declined an invitation to the Atlanta Press Club forum. Under the club’s rules, he was represented by an empty podium. “Herschel Walker said ‘any time, any place’ but refused to show up tonight,” Warnock tweeted. “Looks like Herschel Walker was too afraid to return to the debate stage after Friday’s debate. That’s a shame because the people of Georgia deserve more.”“Mr. Walker will be represented by this empty podium” pic.twitter.com/YbhDrcKsW3— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2022 Read it at PBS News
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

SC marks Earthquake Awareness Week

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — So far in 2022, South Carolina had more than 60 earthquakes. That prompted state leaders to come up with a way to help people in the event of a destructive quake. Gov. Henry McMaster marked this week as Earthquake Awareness Week. And, with the recent string of earthquakes, the […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance

VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy