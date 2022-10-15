Read full article on original website
Demand for Warm Coats Increases as Temperatures Decrease
Tuesday's cold weather was a reminder of what's to come in the next few months and why the need for warm clothing is crucial. Lori Krause, the Senior Director of Community Impact for United Way said the need is found inside the classroom for students, "The need continues to grow within our community."
St. Patrick's Haven Gets Temporary Location Following Fire
John Fausnaught fought back tears, as he reflected about his time being homeless. "The hardest part is thinking no one cares," said Fausnaught. "It's tough out there because it's a cruel world, but they have good people in Erie." After receiving services from the Mental Health Association, Fausnaught was able...
Erie County Department of Health Reports 10 Cases of Monekypox in the County
The Erie County Department of Health has announced that there have been no new cases of monkeypox in Erie County since the first week of September. The total number of cases in the county since July 2022 remains 10. The Erie County Department of Health said while the number of...
Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
Local Food Pantry Prepares for Busy Winter Months
St. Joseph's Church/Bread of Life Community's Food Pantry on West 24th Street has been around for decades, but since Deborah Konieczki took over three years ago, she's seen the need increase. "It has been difficult for a lot of them, many of them do not get food stamps or very...
Director of Erie County Department of Health Says COVID-19 Cases Are Trending Up
Erin Mrenak, Director of the Erie County Department of Health is confirming what Erie News Now first reported. COVID-19 virus shed in the stools of local residents who have the illness are showing up in tests of the community's wastewater. What the data shows signals a spike in cases and...
Who Loves Erie? Refugee Family Buys Nice Home
The population of Erie is continually dropping. People are leaving the city and that's a shame. However, there are some families that have recently moved to Erie and are happy to be here. Hakluyt Demises, his wife Hi rut, and their three children are refugees from Africa. They are very...
Purrista Cat Cafe, Because You Care team up to advocate for cat adoption
It’s “kitten spooky” at the Purrista Cat Cafe as they team up with Because You Care to advocate for cat adoption. Because You Care said it’s been a crazy kitten season and they’ve been overwhelmed with cats to look after, so they took to the cafe to seek out potential candidates for adoption. North Edge […]
“Protecting The Protectors” In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are proposing funding and purchase of a BearCat SWAT vehicle. The idea was first proposed back on October 3 when the council \decided to take a closer look at an armored vehicle for the city’s SWAT team.
Recurring train accidents raise concerns for a North East business
A local business in North East is weighing in on how the train collision with a semi-truck is impacting their business and what transportation companies in the area have said. A business in close proximity to the railroad tracks on Loomis Street said they are concerned as recurring accidents take place in that area that […]
Fire breaks out near shut down fire station prompting area crews to respond
When fire breaks out, every second counts. But what happens when the nearest fire station is shut down and under investigation by the Attorney General’s office? Well on Thursday, that scenario played out. Chelsea Swift was live in the control room after speaking with fire officials and witnesses. The assistant fire chief from Vernon Central […]
COVID-19 is Surging Locally and County Data Doesn't Tell the Story
If you think Erie County's days of dealing with COVID-19 are over, think again. As the weather cools and activities move inside, AHN Saint Vincent infectious diseases specialist Dr. Howard Nadworny said the BA-5 virus variant is continuing to circulate, and it is very contagious. The latest data released by...
Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
Borough of North East Receives $275,000 in Funding from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority
The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) hosted their fourth and final Rural Listening event, with a big announcement, $275,000 in funding. The funding will be used in the borough of North East to enhance the region. After the summer long event , they found that they need more resources...
Partially Decomposed Body Discovered In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A partially decomposed body was discovered in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. The human remains were found by a passerby and reported to Jamestown Police around noon next to Faust Electric on First Street. WNY News Now’s Bronson Rasmussen reports police were examining an...
Man allegedly caught shoplifting fishing line in Fairview store has outburst
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shoppers in Fairview Township witnessed an unwanted scene when an accused shoplifter had a tantrum. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers responded to a retail theft call at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a store on the 6000 block of West Lake Road in Fairview Township. The suspect allegedly […]
Train collides with Semi-truck in North East
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A train collided with a semi-truck in North East early on Monday morning. The accident happened just before 5:55 a.m. on Oct. 17 near the corner of Loomis Street and Parkway Drive. The rear of the trailer was completely destroyed when crews arrived. The truck was heading south when it was hit by […]
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
