ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Demand for Warm Coats Increases as Temperatures Decrease

Tuesday's cold weather was a reminder of what's to come in the next few months and why the need for warm clothing is crucial. Lori Krause, the Senior Director of Community Impact for United Way said the need is found inside the classroom for students, "The need continues to grow within our community."
erienewsnow.com

St. Patrick's Haven Gets Temporary Location Following Fire

John Fausnaught fought back tears, as he reflected about his time being homeless. "The hardest part is thinking no one cares," said Fausnaught. "It's tough out there because it's a cruel world, but they have good people in Erie." After receiving services from the Mental Health Association, Fausnaught was able...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Local Food Pantry Prepares for Busy Winter Months

St. Joseph's Church/Bread of Life Community's Food Pantry on West 24th Street has been around for decades, but since Deborah Konieczki took over three years ago, she's seen the need increase. "It has been difficult for a lot of them, many of them do not get food stamps or very...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Who Loves Erie? Refugee Family Buys Nice Home

The population of Erie is continually dropping. People are leaving the city and that's a shame. However, there are some families that have recently moved to Erie and are happy to be here. Hakluyt Demises, his wife Hi rut, and their three children are refugees from Africa. They are very...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

“Protecting The Protectors” In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are proposing funding and purchase of a BearCat SWAT vehicle. The idea was first proposed back on October 3 when the council \decided to take a closer look at an armored vehicle for the city’s SWAT team.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

COVID-19 is Surging Locally and County Data Doesn't Tell the Story

If you think Erie County's days of dealing with COVID-19 are over, think again. As the weather cools and activities move inside, AHN Saint Vincent infectious diseases specialist Dr. Howard Nadworny said the BA-5 virus variant is continuing to circulate, and it is very contagious. The latest data released by...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash

Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
CORRY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Partially Decomposed Body Discovered In Downtown Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A partially decomposed body was discovered in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. The human remains were found by a passerby and reported to Jamestown Police around noon next to Faust Electric on First Street. WNY News Now’s Bronson Rasmussen reports police were examining an...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Train collides with Semi-truck in North East

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A train collided with a semi-truck in North East early on Monday morning. The accident happened just before 5:55 a.m. on Oct. 17 near the corner of Loomis Street and Parkway Drive. The rear of the trailer was completely destroyed when crews arrived. The truck was heading south when it was hit by […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy