Murder suspect in custody: Evergreen Police

By Aspen Popowski
 7 days ago

UPDATE: The suspect’s father Barry Smith contacted News 5. He says his son tried to turn himself in on October 11th but said there was no warrant for his arrest at that time. They say he was never on the run from law enforcement and turned himself in after seeing a report on the news.

UPDATE: An official with the Evergreen Police Department confirms Barron Smith is in custody. The sheriff in Conecuh County says he turned himself in at about 10 Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Evergreen Police are looking for a murder suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Barron Smith shot and killed a person Tuesday, Oct. 11. The victim’s mother spoke with WKRG News 5. She said her son was shot several times in front of his apartment off Wildfolk Avenue.

Crossroads family loses everything in house fire

She said her son was shot sometime around noon. Evergreen Police said Smith is known to drive a Black Ford Fusion. Smith was also seen in a newer GMC pickup with a metallic blue color.

If you have any information about Smith’s whereabouts, call the Evergreen Police Department at 251-578-1111 or the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office at 251-578-1260. Smith should not be approached because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

