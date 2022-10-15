ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
WKRC

Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MASON, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career

Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home

BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
BATAVIA, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup

You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State

Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
CINCINNATI, OH

