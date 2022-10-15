Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
WKRC
Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
Four-Star 2024 PG Names UC in Top-Eight Schools
The top-overall player in Alabama is interested in the Bearcats.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
John Randolph freed his slaves upon his death, but many fought to keep them enslaved. Virginian John Randolph was a wealthy plantation owner who served the House of Representatives from 1799-1833, where he frequently criticized the institution of slavery while owning 383 of his own slaves to manage his 6000-acre tobacco plantation.
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career
Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
WLWT 5
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
Fox 19
Former delivery driver sentenced following multiple armed robberies in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Warren County judge sentenced a Dayton man from 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, according to Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. Fornshell says that former Home City Ice delivery driver Da’Sean McCleskey, 22,...
thegnarlygnome.com
Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup
You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
wvxu.org
How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State
Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
