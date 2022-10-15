(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has announced the name of the man who was killed after a high-speed chase and crash in the City of Erie. Chauncey Grayson, 25, was killed in the incident that happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The chase began when police saw what they believed to […]

ERIE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO