Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
Antiques, replicas stolen in McKean Township burglary
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A home in McKean Township recently was burglarized. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglary occurred at some time between the hours of 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 and about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. PSP Troopers responded to the burglary call in the 10,000 block of Old Route 99 at […]
Man allegedly caught shoplifting fishing line in Fairview store has outburst
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shoppers in Fairview Township witnessed an unwanted scene when an accused shoplifter had a tantrum. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers responded to a retail theft call at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a store on the 6000 block of West Lake Road in Fairview Township. The suspect allegedly […]
Erie Police identify man killed in crash following high-speed chase in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has announced the name of the man who was killed after a high-speed chase and crash in the City of Erie. Chauncey Grayson, 25, was killed in the incident that happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The chase began when police saw what they believed to […]
Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested After Striking Another With A Weapon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested following a domestic incident that led to one going to the hospital. Officers responded to Jamestown’s East Side following reports of a domestic incident in the area. Upon arrival officers discovered 28-year old Claude Wine Jr. had...
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
erienewsnow.com
Man with Shotgun Arrested after Standoff in Girard Township
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man with a shotgun after a standoff at a Girard Township residence early Monday morning, according to a news release. Troopers were called to the 8100 block of S. Creek Rd. around 2:30 a.m. They arrived to find the man, who lived at the address,...
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused of Pulling Down Pants, Exposing Himself after Theft from Fairview Business
A man is accused of pulling down his pants and exposing himself in a retail theft incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at Poor Richard's Bait & Tackle on W. Lake Rd. in Fairview Township around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. The man - identified as Charles Beaumont, 48, of...
erienewsnow.com
Spartansburg Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County
A single-vehicle crash in Crawford County claimed the life of a man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 10:44 a.m. on Route 77 south of Welch Hill Rd. in Concord Township. The driver - Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg - was traveling southbound in a Chevrolet truck...
Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street
An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
erienewsnow.com
Gun, Suspected Drugs Found in Stolen Pickup Following Fatal Crash in City of Erie
Police said they found a gun and suspected drugs in the stolen pickup truck involved in a three-vehicle fatal crash after the driver took off, leading police on a pursuit in the City of Erie Saturday morning. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
7 charged in Dunkirk raid
Dunkirk police say cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and a quantity of cash were found.
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
wnynewsnow.com
Partially Decomposed Body Discovered In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A partially decomposed body was discovered in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. The human remains were found by a passerby and reported to Jamestown Police around noon next to Faust Electric on First Street. WNY News Now’s Bronson Rasmussen reports police were examining an...
erienewsnow.com
Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
Frustrated would-be-gambler dumps tacklebox on casino floor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tacklebox led to an altercation at a local casino recently. A 52-year-old Cleveland man tried to enter Presque Isle Downs and Casino with a tacklebox at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was stopped at the security podium. After being denied entry, the man allegedly dumped the contents of the tacklebox […]
Police: Woman killed, 2 girls injured when car rams into Lakewood food pantry
A makeshift memorial was erected Sunday morning for the woman who died in the accident in the parking lot of St. Vincent De Paul's Food Pantry.
Comments / 3