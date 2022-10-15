Read full article on original website
1 seriously injured in Greensboro shooting at Holt Avenue, East Bessemer Avenue, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday and taken to the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 6:28 p.m., Greensboro police responded to Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found one person with […]
Man shot, killed in Rockingham County on Wimbish Road, deputies say
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville. Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, […]
abc45.com
Holden Road Shooting Injures One Tuesday Morning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday at 1:12 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at W. Market Street and N. Holden Road. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury who was transported to a local hospital by EMS. The shooting was determined to have occurred off Wendover Avenue. No...
2 suspects wanted after Red Roof Inn worker shot in Archdale
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A clerk at an Archdale hotel was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning. According to the Archdale Police Department, they were called around 5 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn off of Byerly Antique Court, off of US 62. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had […]
cbs17
Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
Man killed in hit-and-run on South University Parkway in High Point identified
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash in High Point. At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving, according to High Point police. […]
Man found shot to death reportedly threatened another man in Rockingham County
STONEVILLE, N.C. — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office believe a man was shot to death by the person who called 9-1-1 Monday. Around 1:43 p.m., deputies received a call about a person who was shot on Wimbish Road. When deputies arrived, they found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34,...
Person seriously injured after a shooting on Holt Ave. and E. Bessemer in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police. Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim...
Victim with serious injuries taken to hospital after shooting on Wendover Avenue, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Greensboro early Tuesday morning. Just after 1 a.m., Greensboro police say they responded to the area of W. Market Street and N. Holden Road about a shooting and located a victim with a serious injury. They were taken to the hospital. Officers […]
Man robbed, shot at hotel on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a robbery. According to Winston-Salem police, just after midnight they were called to a hotel on Peters Creek Parkway about a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the “lower […]
After teen shooting victim dies in the hospital, Winston-Salem police say they found 2nd victim in a parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an area hospital around 10:15 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, died in the hospital. As officers investigated […]
2 drivers injured in Winston-Salem crash involving school bus, pickup truck, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two drivers were injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon between a school bus and pickup truck, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 3:16 p.m., officers with the WSPD were called to the 3600 block of Reynolda Road when they were told about a crash with injuries involving […]
Cash stolen from NC Family Dollar in daytime armed robbery
Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.
$5M bond placed on man for assaulting a minor for almost 7 years Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — An investigation with the Lexington Police Department's SVU led officers to an incident involving an underaged girl and a man Tuesday, according to police reports. Detectives said since 2015, sexual offenses took place on multiple occasions with a juvenile female. Police said the victim and suspect...
abc45.com
Four men arrested in connection to a shooting in Greensboro
Four men have been arrested in connection to a Friday night shooting. Greensboro police arrived at 1200 Lincoln St., in reference to gunshots, when officers arrived on scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have arrested 24-year old Na'im Williams, a juvenile by petition, 18-year-old Sentellis...
8 displaced, 1 injured after Winston-Salem apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person injured and eight others displaced after an apartment fire in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning. Winston-Salem fire crews responded to the fire just after 5 a.m. The fire happened at the 400 block of Magnolia Branch Drive. The cause of the fire is unknown at this...
Sanford police make arrest in Greenland Drive homicide
DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, of Scott Avenue in Sanford, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin.
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
1 person shot in the neck after ‘alercation’ in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday night. At 8:05 p.m. on Friday, officers with WSPD’s Patrol Division and Gun Crime Reduction Unit came to the 2000 block of Urban Street after getting a report of a person being shot. At the scene, […]
17-year-old accused of killing Lyric Woods, Devin Clark appears in court
The 17-year-old accused of killing two high school students in Orange County appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.
