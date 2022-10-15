ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Man shot, killed in Rockingham County on Wimbish Road, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville. Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Holden Road Shooting Injures One Tuesday Morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday at 1:12 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at W. Market Street and N. Holden Road. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury who was transported to a local hospital by EMS. The shooting was determined to have occurred off Wendover Avenue. No...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 suspects wanted after Red Roof Inn worker shot in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A clerk at an Archdale hotel was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning. According to the Archdale Police Department, they were called around 5 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn off of Byerly Antique Court, off of US 62. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had […]
ARCHDALE, NC
cbs17

Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

After teen shooting victim dies in the hospital, Winston-Salem police say they found 2nd victim in a parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an area hospital around 10:15 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, died in the hospital. As officers investigated […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Four men arrested in connection to a shooting in Greensboro

Four men have been arrested in connection to a Friday night shooting. Greensboro police arrived at 1200 Lincoln St., in reference to gunshots, when officers arrived on scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have arrested 24-year old Na'im Williams, a juvenile by petition, 18-year-old Sentellis...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home

ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
ROXBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

