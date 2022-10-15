ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
wvxu.org

Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV

Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career

Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Joe Burrow’s foundation pays medical bills for families of 20 patients at Cincy Children’s

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When Joe Burrow and his family moved to Athens, Ohio, in 2005, the self-confident, outgoing second-grader was always friends with everyone. His parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow, recalled how their son, who grew up in southeast Ohio after Jimmy took a job as a defensive coordinator for Ohio University’s football, was acutely aware that kids came from different backgrounds.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MASON, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup

You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
CINCINNATI, OH
multihousingnews.com

Affordable Community for LGBTQ+ Seniors Opens in Cincinnati

The project is the city's first age-restricted affordable housing community of its kind. A partnership between Pennrose and Northsiders Engaged in Sustainable Transformation has opened John Arthur Flats, a 57-unit affordable senior community in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood. The $13 million redevelopment received LIHTC financing from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Additional backers included the City of Cincinnati, which provided HOME funding, as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati through its Affordable Housing Program.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault on Hatmaker Street in Lower Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault on Hatmaker Street in Lower Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH

