Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 7:18 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, North CR 475E, north of East CR 375N, Warsaw. Driver: Gary J. Prater, 31, East US 30, Pierceton. Prater’s vehicle hit slush on the roadway and hydroplaned and hit a tree. Prater had a face abrasion. One passenger complained of shoulder and leg pain, another passenger had back pain and a third had lacerations on his hands and face. Prater and his passengers were all transported to the hospital. Damage up to $25,000.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO