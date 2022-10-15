Read full article on original website
Warsaw Library Board Learns About Certification Changes
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Public Library’s Board of Trustees learned about recent changes by the state regarding required certifications for certain staff during an Oct. 17 meeting. According to WCPL Director Ann Zydek, staff working at Indiana public libraries must be certified through the Indiana State Library if...
Dennis L. Hover — PENDING
Dennis Hover, 81, Warsaw, died Oct. 16, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Northshore Drive In Syracuse Set To Be Paved Oct. 27-28
CROMWELL — Several updates on current projects were given at the Turkey Creek Regional Sewer District’s regular meeting Monday night, Oct. 17. The paving for Eastshore Drive was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, but has been pushed back due to weather. Northshore Drive is set to be paved Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28, weather permitting.
Mark Allen Siple
Mark Allen Siple, 64, Warsaw, formerly of Logansport, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 3, 1958. Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie (Don) Radabaugh, Warsaw; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Gundrum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
City Council Approves Budget, EV Charging Ordinances
WARSAW – All five ordinances before the Warsaw Common Council on Monday, Oct. 17 were approved on second and final reading as the Council had approved them on first reading Oct. 3. It was the ordinance on the electric vehicle charging stations that drew a few questions, including some...
Valley Approves More Than $26M In Bids For TVHS Project
AKRON — The Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. has approved more than $26 million total in bids for its planned renovation of Tippecanoe Valley High School. The TVSC Board awarded the bids totaling $26,389,760 at a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to a press release issued by TVSC, the “project will include a new auditorium including student collaboration areas, pool renovation, exterior facade improvement, expanded agriculture classroom/labs, new and renovated locker rooms, new weight room and a multi-purpose room (multi-purpose/wrestling).”
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman — UPDATED
Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman, 86, Winona Lake, died Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
Patricia Majewski — UPDATED
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Patricia was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Sigmund and Frances (Marciniak) Machala. She was united in marriage to Anthony “Tony” Majewski on Sept. 28, 1957, in Chicago, Ill. He preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2012.
Gary Dean Keaffaber
Gary Dean Keaffaber, 82, Elkhart, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Elkhart Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Sept. 11, 1940. In 1962, he married Dianna McCullough. On Nov. 14, 1975, he married Judith (Rock) Kilmer; she survives. Gary is also survived by his six children, Jeffrey Keaffaber, Orlando, Fla., J....
Sue Harman — UPDATED
Sue Harman, 76, Warsaw, died Oct. 10, 2022, while on vacation at Hilton Head Island, S.C. Her kindness, service to others and love for her family, friends and community will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Born Betty Sue Cooper, most knew her as Sue. She was born...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 7:18 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, North CR 475E, north of East CR 375N, Warsaw. Driver: Gary J. Prater, 31, East US 30, Pierceton. Prater’s vehicle hit slush on the roadway and hydroplaned and hit a tree. Prater had a face abrasion. One passenger complained of shoulder and leg pain, another passenger had back pain and a third had lacerations on his hands and face. Prater and his passengers were all transported to the hospital. Damage up to $25,000.
Chamber Celebrates New Warsaw Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
WARSAW — Michiana Area Council of Governments Senior Environmental Planner Leah Thill says electric vehicles are part of the present. “I say they’re clearly here and we just need to make sure that we plan practically for the infrastructure,” she said. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated...
Timeline From The Past: Traffic Issue At Lake Village Shopping Center On US 30
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. October 1969 — Warsaw Mayor Paul (Mike) Hodges has launched a one-man campaign to alleviate the serious traffic problem at the entrance to the new Lake Village Shopping Center on U.S. 30 east of the city.
Milford Public Library — Maureen Haab Receives ‘The Difference Is You’ Award
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library is proud to announce that staff member Maureen Haab is this year’s recipient of “The Difference Is You” award. This honor is bestowed each year on one library staff member in Indiana who goes above and beyond for their library and their community.
Oct. 25 Debate In Warsaw Will Include Two Congressional Candidates
WARSAW — For what might be the first time in recent history, the city of Warsaw will host a congressional debate. Or at least two-thirds of one. Two of the three candidates running for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional seat – Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry – have agreed to participate as part of a larger forum featuring four other local races in Kosciusko County on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Richard ‘Duke’ Ropp Jr.
Richard “Duke” Ropp Jr., 76, Columbia City, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. He was born April 25, 1946. On Nov. 18, 1967, he married Rita Hinen; she survives in Columbia City. He is survived by his children, Jon (Dawn) Ropp, Carmel, Cheri (Tom Boivin) Ropp, Evansville, Wis. and Jay (Krissy) Ropp, Larwill; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joy (Mike) Lee, Garland, Texas and Daniel (Melanie) Ropp, Reno, N.V.
Alton Richard Buck
Alton Richard Buck, 86, Winona Lake, died Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was surrounded by his loving family and died peacefully. Alton Buck was born April 23, 1936, to Robert and Amy Buck, near the...
Peter ‘Pete’ W. Gano — PENDING
Peter “Pete” W. Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 400 block South Main Street, Milford. Alan W. Coy reported the theft of two firearms. Value: $600. 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11100 block South County Farm Road, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
Local Veterans Will Be Honored At Threads Of Valor Ceremony
WARSAW — Liberty Sewing Circle has teamed up with Kosciusko Senior Services to show appreciation for local nominated veterans. A Threads of Valor quilt presentation will be held Nov. 9, at the Senior Activity Center/Pete Thorn Gym located at 800 N Park Ave., Warsaw. Doors will open at 10...
