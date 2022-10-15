ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

FNFF Fan Cam: Vigor Wolves

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pFuz_0iZq1VBB00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Vigor cheerleaders were out in full force cheering on the Wolves. Vigor picked up a huge win topping Elberta 42-0 to advance to 5-3 on the season.

