FNFF Fan Cam: Vigor Wolves

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Vigor cheerleaders were out in full force cheering on the Wolves. Vigor picked up a huge win topping Elberta 42-0 to advance to 5-3 on the season.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.