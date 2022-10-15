Read full article on original website
Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
WHIZ
MVL Football Standings
Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through nine weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings. Big School Division. 1. Sheridan (8-1, 5-0, Clinched title outright) 2. Tri-Valley (7-2, 3-1) 3. Maysville (5-4, 2-2)
Belmont, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Ohio plane crash kills 2 people
A small plane has crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the […]
WOUB
Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
WTAP
Putnam Street tunnel mural receives Ohio awards
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently the Putnam Street mural has received two Ohio awards. The mural that was done in 2021 has received recognition from Heritage Ohio. The mural won the ‘Best Ohio Main Street Committee Project’. Public Art Committee Chairman, Bobby Rosenstock, says that the mural brings...
Ohio man pleads guilty to selling meth in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Columbus, Ohio pleaded guilty to a drug crime in West Virginia. According to the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Ivan Burton sold 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg, West Virginia in August of 2022 and admitted to conspiring with others to deal drugs in the Parkersburg area […]
Troopers ID 2 killed after plane crashes at Ohio car dealership
MARIETTA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two people who died after a plane crashed at a car dealership parking lot in Marietta, Ohio Tuesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street, according to the...
wchstv.com
Six new COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases remain under 1,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Mountain State on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,476, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 73-year-old woman from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three arrested in Task Force roundup
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
whbc.com
Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two dead in Marietta plane crash
MARIETTA, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the investigation into an early morning plane crash is still ongoing. Shortly before 7 a.m. this morning, a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership at 1000 Pike Street in Marietta. The pilot and another passenger, officials...
Plane crashes in Ohio
A plane crashed in Marietta Ohio around 7:00 AM. The crash happened in the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The airplane is a Beechcraft 90 airplane, according to the Marietta Times. The plane is expected to hold six-ten passengers but officials told the news outlet they don’t know how […]
WTRF
From Wheeling to Steubenville: Do you know the major announcements this past week?
(WTRF) — From mannequins that can simulate giving birth to a major announcement from Wheeling’s Chamber of Commerce, it’s been a week of excitement!. It started as racial slurs reportedly appearing on social media, then yelling them at football games. And now officials at Marshall County Schools want it stopped.
WVNT-TV
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see. Built by the Vandergrift family in 1901 as a summer home for their playboy son, the home has a rich history but with a questionable past. The home housed dog and cock fighting rings, gambling, and rooms specifically for drugs. Promotional literature on the mansion from the early 2000s says that it was built for one reason: “to feed Vandergrift’s love for gambling, womanizing, drinking and hunting.”
thepostathens.com
Field of Screams terrifies visitors
Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life
MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
