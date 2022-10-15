CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see. Built by the Vandergrift family in 1901 as a summer home for their playboy son, the home has a rich history but with a questionable past. The home housed dog and cock fighting rings, gambling, and rooms specifically for drugs. Promotional literature on the mansion from the early 2000s says that it was built for one reason: “to feed Vandergrift’s love for gambling, womanizing, drinking and hunting.”

