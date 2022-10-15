Player of the Game: Farrell’s Kylon Wilson

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell senior Kylon Wilson was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Steelers’ 42-14 win over Sharon in the 69th Steel Bowl on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week .

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Wilson led the Steelers with 120 rushing and four total touchdowns in the win.

Farrell has now won six straight head-to-head matchups against Sharon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.