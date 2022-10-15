ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights from Week 9 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

By Dolan Reynolds
If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Southern Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Ledford vs. Oak Grove

Mount Tabor vs. Glenn

Southwest Guilford vs. Grimsley

Randleman vs. Southwestern Randolph

Eastern Randolph vs. Providence Grove

Walkertown vs. McMichael

Page vs. Northern Guilford

Davie County vs. West Forsyth

East Forsyth vs. Reynolds

Northwest Guilford vs. Ragsdale

Rockingham County vs. Dudley

Reidsville vs. West Stokes

Forbush vs. East Surry

Atkins vs. Northeast Guilford

South Davidson vs. East Davidson

North Davidson vs. Asheboro

