Highlights from Week 9 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy
If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Southern Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Ledford vs. Oak Grove
Mount Tabor vs. Glenn
Southwest Guilford vs. Grimsley
Randleman vs. Southwestern Randolph
Eastern Randolph vs. Providence Grove
Walkertown vs. McMichael
Page vs. Northern Guilford
Davie County vs. West Forsyth
East Forsyth vs. Reynolds
Northwest Guilford vs. Ragsdale
Rockingham County vs. Dudley
Reidsville vs. West Stokes
Forbush vs. East Surry
Atkins vs. Northeast Guilford
South Davidson vs. East Davidson
North Davidson vs. Asheboro
