Lawrence, KS

KMBC.com

IMPACT DAY: First hard freeze of the season in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: IMPACT : Hard Freeze warning until 10 AM.. Record-breaking cold this morning. Old record 28°. Morning low expected to drop to near 23°, wind chill: teens. This Afternoon: Sunny & Cold. High 44. Wind Chill 30s. Wind: NNW 10 g20. High...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Cold and breezy Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: Frost Advisory for patchy frost. Otherwise, clear cold and breezy. This Afternoon: High Fire Danger, High 49. Wind: NNW 15 g25 mph. Sunny. Tuesday IMPACT DAY for Freeze warning. 1st hard freeze of the season for KC. Low 24. High 45. Sunny. Wednesday:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s. Kansas City is clear and cold Tuesday night into Wednesday. Conditions are mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 60s Thursday, then near 80 Friday. Highs will be near...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

More Kansas City residents becoming victims of property theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is seeing an increase in property crimes. Now, community leaders are coming together to discuss how residents can avoid becoming a victim. The Jackson County prosecutor and a community interaction officer from the Kansas City Police Department will discuss what residents can do collectively to keep those kinds of crimes from happening to them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Police: 1 dead after shooting on Norton Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person who was shot Monday evening in the 5700 block of Norton Avenue has died, Kansas City Police said. Authorities said officers were called about 7:30 p.m. on a reported shooting and found an adult who had been shot. Police said the victim was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC man accused of killing brother with sword after argument over oven

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of his brother last week after an argument over the use of an oven. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Aaron K. Winn, 38, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO

