The KC Current will have to take out the top-seeded playoff team to keep its magical season going
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City current began its quest for a championship over the weekend. That quest continues after a goal from Kate Del Fava broke a tie in stoppage time to give the Current a 2-1 win over the Houston Dash in their first playoff game.
KC Current bound for the NWSL semifinals after thrilling playoff win
HOUSTON — The Kansas City Current have a playoff victory under their belt after a thrilling win over the Houston Dash. KC pulled off the win and are headed to the NWSL semifinals. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
IMPACT DAY: First hard freeze of the season in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: IMPACT : Hard Freeze warning until 10 AM.. Record-breaking cold this morning. Old record 28°. Morning low expected to drop to near 23°, wind chill: teens. This Afternoon: Sunny & Cold. High 44. Wind Chill 30s. Wind: NNW 10 g20. High...
Cold and breezy Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: Frost Advisory for patchy frost. Otherwise, clear cold and breezy. This Afternoon: High Fire Danger, High 49. Wind: NNW 15 g25 mph. Sunny. Tuesday IMPACT DAY for Freeze warning. 1st hard freeze of the season for KC. Low 24. High 45. Sunny. Wednesday:...
Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s. Kansas City is clear and cold Tuesday night into Wednesday. Conditions are mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 60s Thursday, then near 80 Friday. Highs will be near...
Serious injuries reported in double shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double shooting has been reported in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday afternoon. KC police say two people sustained serious injuries in a shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar. Authorities are investigating after a shooting call came into officers just after 1:20 p.m. Police have not yet...
Billboards going up in Kansas City to spread message about deadly fentanyl poisonings
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of mothers and their family members gathered Tuesday to raise awareness about billboards going up across the Kansas City area for at least the next month. Each of the mothers has lost a son or daughter to fentanyl. The billboards will spread...
KCPS hosts first community feedback meeting for 2030 blueprint plan that would close 10 schools
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District held its first community meeting after announcing a proposed 2030 blueprint plan that would close 10 schools in the district. Officials heard numerous concerns from parents, alumni and people in the community after the district released the 2030 blueprint...
Multiple car crash leads to homicide investigation in Kansas City, North
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are opening a homicide investigation in the busy area of Northeast Vivion Road and North Oak. Officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:30 p.m. and arrived to a crash involving multiple vehicles, just north of the intersection. In one of the vehicles, officers...
KCK man facing two murder charges after racing and crashing car in downtown KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 28-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas, is the subject of two second-degree murder charges after racing and crashing his car downtown. Jose Angel Vega also faces other felony charges for the Oct. 2, 2022, crash that killed two individuals, including a driver stopped at a red light.
More Kansas City residents becoming victims of property theft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is seeing an increase in property crimes. Now, community leaders are coming together to discuss how residents can avoid becoming a victim. The Jackson County prosecutor and a community interaction officer from the Kansas City Police Department will discuss what residents can do collectively to keep those kinds of crimes from happening to them.
Police defend missing persons investigations as community activists raise concerns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is defending its missing person investigations after community activists told KMBC 9 Investigates that they are concerned about women being targeted. This comes after one woman was kidnapped and later rescued in Excelsior Springs. Timothy Haslett Jr. has been charged...
Dozens of firearms stolen after burglars hit 3 Kansas City-area gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Burglars have hit three Kansas City-area gun stores, stealing about 50 firearms. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spokesman John Ham said agents believe the three incidents are related due to the similar smash-and-grab way the burglaries were done. At about 3:30 a.m. Monday,...
Crash involving Blue Springs police cruiser, another vehicle injures officer, 2 others
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs police cruiser and a minivan collided Tuesday evening, injuring an officer and two others. The wreck at Missouri 7 Highway and R.D. Mize Road was reported at 5 p.m. The Blue Springs police chief told KMBC that the police officer was responding...
Police: 1 dead after shooting on Norton Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person who was shot Monday evening in the 5700 block of Norton Avenue has died, Kansas City Police said. Authorities said officers were called about 7:30 p.m. on a reported shooting and found an adult who had been shot. Police said the victim was...
Legal experts talk about Missouri law after no charges filed in off-duty firefighter's fatal shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legal experts are talking about Missouri law after a decision not to file charges against a woman who shot and killed an off-duty firefighter at an Independence gas station. The Jackson County prosecutor said it was self-defense and defense of others and within the law.
Police investigating death in connection with Kansas City apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are now investigating a death in connection with an apartment fire early Monday morning. The fire started at 2:28 a.m. at a three-story apartment building at 918 Benton Blvd. Firefighters said multiple people were trapped on the upper levels of the...
KC man accused of killing brother with sword after argument over oven
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of his brother last week after an argument over the use of an oven. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Aaron K. Winn, 38, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
More than 2 dozen looking for a place to live after deadly KC apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people are looking for a place to live after a deadly apartment fire early Monday. Kansas City firefighters found a man's body inside the Dorson Apartments near 10th Street and Benton Boulevard. The Dorson Apartments are more than 110 years old...
