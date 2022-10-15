ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Zion Williamson Reunited With High School Rival Who Went Viral Defending Him

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3445dV_0iZq1AtA00

The Pelicans star crossed paths with an old friend prior to Friday’s preseason finale.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Long before Zion Williamson took his elite talents to the NBA, the Pelicans star rose to national prominence as a touted prospect from Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina.

In 2017, the high flying forward, then a high school junior, crossed paths with a 5-foot-6 eight grader by the name of Bryson Bishop during a game against local rival Oakbrook Prep. From that day on, the infamous video of Bishop enthusiastically clapping before trying to check a bewildered Williamson, only to foul him seconds later, has remained one of the eventual No. 1 pick’s most memorable highlights from his days as a prep school phenom.

On Friday, Williamson, who’s entering his fourth NBA season, had a chance ahead of the Pelicans’ preseason finale against the Hawks to reunite with Bishop nearly six years after their viral moment. New Orleans posted a clip of the epic meet-up on social media showing the two exchange pleasantries along with a photo of Williamson recreating the classic look he gave his former foe during the game.

Bishop, now a freshman guard at Birmingham-Southern College, also presented Williamson with one of his college jerseys to end the video. Fittingly, Bishop’s No. 1 just so happens to be the same number Williamson has rocked at both Duke and in the pros.

“They got the right number,” Williamson joked as Bishop laughed on the side.

Earlier in the week, Bishop appeared to foreshadow the reunion in a clip shared by Baller TV where he discussed his moment with Zion. He explained he wasn’t in search of any notoriety at the time, and chalked his mid-game reaction up to being excited about playing varsity basketball.

“I’m just a competitor so I wasn’t trying to do it for any views or the cameras, like, I was just trying to hype our team up,” Bishop said. “I’m very competitive, I was just excited to be in that moment and playing as an eighth grader playing at a varsity level.”

While it’s highly likely Bishop will never forget his brush with a future NBA All-Star, Williamson made it clear last year that he hasn’t forgotten the moment either. He re-told the story on former teammate J.J Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and Three , and said that he respected Bishop for his tenacity but still found it hilarious that the pair matched up in the first place.

“Man, I’ll never forget that. That was our rival,” Williamson told Redick. “What people don’t know is, I got a lot of respect for him for doing that ’cause, you know, his teammates were so out of it that he was just trying to give them energy. And for him to be the one to come over there and do that, I got nothing but respect for him.”

“But when it was happening in the moment, I was like, “No way, don’t disrespect me like that.”

More Extra Mustard:

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
The Spun

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions

As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
NEW YORK STATE
iheart.com

Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NEW YORK STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

104K+
Followers
41K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy