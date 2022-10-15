Read full article on original website
Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap
Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory.
Caldwell, West Essex play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Caldwell is 8-5-1.
Morris Knolls over Montville - Field hockey recap
Samantha VanDine scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead Morris Knolls to a 5-4 victory over Montville in Montville. Montville (9-4-1) took an early lead on a Nicole Pilsbury goal. Morris Knolls (8-5) was able to even the score at two heading into halftime. Catherine Baresh scored
Field Hockey: Chatham fends off Mountain Lakes for 2nd straight Morris title
There wasn’t anyone else Chatham wanted to take the biggest shot of the season to date. In a heart-racing defensive battle with a county title on the line, Chatham was awarded a penalty stroke near the midway point of the third quarter and Brooke DiBiase was given the nod.
Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Derek Afonso and Jaden Lu put in the goals as second-seeded Monroe defeated 10th-seeded South Plainfield, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Monroe. Monroe (10-6-1) will host third-seeded New Brunswick in the semifinal round on Saturday. Justin Graham preserved the win with nine saves.
No. 8 Warren Hills blanks Hunterdon Central - Field Hockey recap
Samantha Heinrich, Gianna Cioni and Sarah Salameh all found the back of the net to pace Warren Hills, the No. 8-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Washington. Salameh added an assist to her ledger, while Addie Conaboy and Shivya Desai each
Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton
Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
Girls soccer: Browne leads No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood past Gov. Livingston
Carys Browne recorded a hat trick to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-1 win over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Mia Trombetta scored as well for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-2-5) while Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana, Lily Camacho and Julianna Doran each had an assist. Goalie Rebecca Kessler had six saves while Morgan Virgil had one.
Lyndhurst wins in double overtime over North Arlington - Girls soccer recap
Madison Weaver and Kayla Carrino knocked in a goal apiece as Lyndhurst won in double overtime, 2-1, over North Arlington in Lyndhurst. Skyler Montillo added an assist for Lyndhurst (9-6-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (11-2-1).
Morris County Tournament boys soccer semifinals roundup, Oct. 18
Giuseppe Milelli paced third-seeded Delbarton with one goal and one assist in its 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Morris Hills in the semifinals of the Morris County Tournament in Mount Olive. Nate Zimmermnan, Luca Tusche, Kyle Son and Andrew Casiano added one goal each in the victory. Tyrese Brown scored the
Torres’ monster game leads Bergen Catholic boys soccer past DePaul
Javier Torres struck for five goals as Bergen Catholic rolled past DePaul for an 8-1 win in Wayne. Tyler Ferris had one goal and three assists and Sebastian Ortega tallied four assists for Bergen Catholic. Nico Angione and Daniel Debono each added goals for Bergen Catholic, too, as seven different players found the stat sheet.
Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss.
Princeton Day knocks off unbeaten Princeton 3-2, Big Red advances in MCT semifinals
For the second year in a row, Princeton Day has dispatched an undefeated Princeton High team from the Mercer County Tournament in the semifinals. A year ago, PDS stunned the unbeaten Little Tigers with a 2-0 semifinal win before losing in overtime in the MCT final two nights later. Tuesday night the 5-seed Panthers did it again by staging a three goal comeback and winning 3-2 against another previously undefeated Princeton team that was the tournament’s top seed.
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were
Leonia over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Celeste Garzon made two saves in net as Leonia earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Saddle Brook in Leonia. Tavishi Unnithan broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a goal for Leonia (6-4). Saddle Brook (8-6-1) was unable to find the back of the net on six shots
Bordentown over New Egypt - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute as Bordentown was able to secure a 1-0 victory over New Egypt in Bordentown. Austin Theil was credited with the assist as DeLorenzo gave Bordentown (12-3) the lead in the second half. Ethan Beauchemin made five saves
Bergen Tech over Passaic - Girls soccer recap
Jisae Son and Jolie Rodriguez contributed a goal and an assist apiece as Bergen Tech won at home, 4-0, over Passaic. Angelika Malinkowski and Keliz Guzman each added a goal for Bergen Tech (8-6-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Passaic is now 5-9-1.
Cresskill over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap
Ariel Bacalu made four saves in net to lead a strong defensive effort from Cresskill during its 3-1 victory over Midland Park in Cresskill. Maddie Morgan and Alyssa Shick chipped in one goal and one assist for Cresskill (5-10). Emmi Barkan also finished with one goal and one assist. Midland
Oratory nips New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Senior Patrick Feit's second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Oratory over New Providence in Summit. Senior keeper Kal Mitchell came up with five saves for Oratory (6-7-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Junior goalie Steven Parker made six saves for New Providence (4-8-2).
Donovan Catholic edges Henry Hudson in OT - Boys soccer recap
Peyton Calvetto connected in overtime, his second goal of the day, as Donovan Catholic won on the road, 4-3, over Henry Hudson. Calvetto scored the first goal of the game, followed by two goals by Matt Fletcher, for a 3-1 halftime lead for Donovan Catholic (4-9). Jesse Jacobs, Evan Buzzanco
