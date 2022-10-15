ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap

Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
MADISON, NJ
Morris Knolls over Montville - Field hockey recap

Samantha VanDine scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead Morris Knolls to a 5-4 victory over Montville in Montville. Montville (9-4-1) took an early lead on a Nicole Pilsbury goal. Morris Knolls (8-5) was able to even the score at two heading into halftime. Catherine Baresh scored...
MONTVILLE, NJ
Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton

Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Torres’ monster game leads Bergen Catholic boys soccer past DePaul

Javier Torres struck for five goals as Bergen Catholic rolled past DePaul for an 8-1 win in Wayne. Tyler Ferris had one goal and three assists and Sebastian Ortega tallied four assists for Bergen Catholic. Nico Angione and Daniel Debono each added goals for Bergen Catholic, too, as seven different players found the stat sheet.
ORADELL, NJ
Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap

Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
Princeton Day knocks off unbeaten Princeton 3-2, Big Red advances in MCT semifinals

For the second year in a row, Princeton Day has dispatched an undefeated Princeton High team from the Mercer County Tournament in the semifinals. A year ago, PDS stunned the unbeaten Little Tigers with a 2-0 semifinal win before losing in overtime in the MCT final two nights later. Tuesday night the 5-seed Panthers did it again by staging a three goal comeback and winning 3-2 against another previously undefeated Princeton team that was the tournament’s top seed.
PRINCETON, NJ
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap

Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Leonia over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap

Celeste Garzon made two saves in net as Leonia earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Saddle Brook in Leonia. Tavishi Unnithan broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a goal for Leonia (6-4). Saddle Brook (8-6-1) was unable to find the back of the net on six shots...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Bordentown over New Egypt - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute as Bordentown was able to secure a 1-0 victory over New Egypt in Bordentown. Austin Theil was credited with the assist as DeLorenzo gave Bordentown (12-3) the lead in the second half. Ethan Beauchemin made five saves...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Bergen Tech over Passaic - Girls soccer recap

Jisae Son and Jolie Rodriguez contributed a goal and an assist apiece as Bergen Tech won at home, 4-0, over Passaic. Angelika Malinkowski and Keliz Guzman each added a goal for Bergen Tech (8-6-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Passaic is now 5-9-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
PASSAIC, NJ
Cresskill over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap

Ariel Bacalu made four saves in net to lead a strong defensive effort from Cresskill during its 3-1 victory over Midland Park in Cresskill. Maddie Morgan and Alyssa Shick chipped in one goal and one assist for Cresskill (5-10). Emmi Barkan also finished with one goal and one assist. Midland...
CRESSKILL, NJ
Oratory nips New Providence - Boys soccer recap

Senior Patrick Feit’s second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Oratory over New Providence in Summit. Senior keeper Kal Mitchell came up with five saves for Oratory (6-7-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Junior goalie Steven Parker made six saves for New Providence (4-8-2). The...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
