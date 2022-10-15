For the second year in a row, Princeton Day has dispatched an undefeated Princeton High team from the Mercer County Tournament in the semifinals. A year ago, PDS stunned the unbeaten Little Tigers with a 2-0 semifinal win before losing in overtime in the MCT final two nights later. Tuesday night the 5-seed Panthers did it again by staging a three goal comeback and winning 3-2 against another previously undefeated Princeton team that was the tournament’s top seed.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO