After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
The Best Small City in America? Lancaster, PA, according to WalletHubMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery: A Lovely Pastry Shop in the Heart of Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
papreplive.com
OT winners Upper Perkiomen, Owen J. Roberts into PAC boys’ soccer final
BUCKTOWN >> It’s bound to go down as one of the most memorable moments in Upper Perkiomen soccer history. For everyone, that is, but the person who authored it. “I honestly don’t remember much about it,” said senior captain Jimmy Friedman, whose incredible individual effort tied the game with 1:43 left in regulation, paving the way for No. 4 seed Upper Perkiomen’s come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime victory at Owen J. Roberts’ Wildcat Stadium, leaving a lone black mark on No. 1 Phoenixville’s previously unblemished PAC record and sending the Tribe (12-6-1, 9-4-1 PAC) into the PAC boys’ soccer final for the first time since 2004 – prior to the inception of the Final Four era.
papreplive.com
Conestoga tops Radnor to clinch third straight Central League crown
BERWYN >> Conestoga field hockey’s death grip on the Central League title continued on Tuesday. Addie DelOrifice and Shae Wozniak scored a pair of goals each as the Pioneers (15-1) topped Radnor, 4-2, at Teamer Field to complete the three-peat. “We still have Harriton for senior night Wednesday, so...
papreplive.com
Shutouts send Perkiomen Valley, Upper Perkiomen into PAC girls soccer title game
BUCKTOWN >> Perkiomen Valley girls soccer coach Kim Paulus has long been known as a defense-first coach. So it was little surprise to hear her message right before the start of the second half of Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinal against Owen J. Roberts,. “I want that shutout,” the...
papreplive.com
PAC Boys Soccer Final Four Preview: Phoenixville-Upper Perkiomen, Spring-Ford-Owen J. Roberts
The boys kick off the annual Pioneer Athletic Conference Final Four night at Owen J. Roberts Tuesday. No. 1 seed Phoenixville, the first team to go 13-0 in current league format, takes on upstart Upper Perkiomen, a familiar Frontier Division foe on Wildcat Stadium in one semifinal. It’s an all-Liberty battle in the other semifinal on Wildcat North with No. 2 seed Spring-Ford and No. 3 seed Owen J. Roberts, also at 5 p.m.
papreplive.com
Harriton football team routs New Hope Solebury
The Harriton High School football squad defeated New Hope Solebury, 41-7, Oct. 14, with an all-around strong effort on both offense and defense. Harriton receiver Matt Krebbs made 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdown catches of 14 and 25 yards. Quarterback Logan Rothberg completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran for 55 yards and one touchdown.
papreplive.com
No. 3 Boyertown, No. 4 Spring-Ford advance to PAC field hockey championship
RED HILL >> There will be a new Pioneer Athletic Conference field hockey champion after Boyertown and Spring-Ford both came from behind for 3-2 wins in Tuesday night’s playoff semifinals at Upper Perkiomen High School. The No. 3 seed Bears trailed three-time defending PAC champion and No. 2 seed...
papreplive.com
Daily Local News roundup (Oct. 17): West Chester East volleyball team aces CB South
The West Chester East High School girls’ volleyball team (17-2) defeated Central Bucks South, 3-0, Monday, posting scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-21. The Vikings were led by Sofia Keith (7 kills, 5 blocks), Elliet Manning (27 assists, 8 digs, 3 kills, 1 block), Alexa Mork (16 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs) and Charlotte Ward (3 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs).
papreplive.com
Haverford School’s Andrew Kirwan is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)
The senior captain, an All-Inter-Ac boys soccer defensive back last year, was moved to the forward spot this fall for the Fords and has scored more than a half-dozen goals, including many key ones – both goals in Haverford’s 2-0 win vs. Malvern Prep, and the game-winner recently against Penn Charter. Haverford School head coach Keith Cappo said, “Andrew’s best attribute is that he is always ready and willing to do whatever he needs to do in order to help his team. If we need a goal, he is the player we can count on, and if we need to protect the lead, he is someone we can put in the back to lock it down. He takes instruction and leads by example day in and day out, and he is a joy to be around each day.” Next fall, Kirwan will play soccer for Colby College.
papreplive.com
Abington rallies past Wissahickon to clinch share of SOL Liberty title
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Abington clinched a share of the Suburban One League Liberty Division title with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Wissahickon Monday afternoon at Wissahickon High School. The Ghosts improved to 14-2-1 overall and 13-1-1 in SOL Liberty play. They’re one game ahead of Upper Dublin with one game...
papreplive.com
Dock blanks Delaware County Christian in regular season finale
TOWAMENCIN — Putting a collective finishing touch on a strong regular season, Dock earned a 2-0 victory over rival Delaware County Christian Tuesday night in a matchup of two District 1-A playoff squads. “I was really pleased with our team tonight,” Pioneers coach Matt Moyer said. “We had four...
West Chester, October 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in West Chester. The Coatesville Area High School volleyball team will have a game with West Chester East High School on October 18, 2022, 14:00:00.
papreplive.com
Main Line roundup (Oct. 16): Lower Merion volleyball wins Bishop Shanahan Quad Tournament
The Lower Merion High School girls’ volleyball team won the Bishop Shanahan Quad Tournament Oct. 15 by defeating Archbishop Carroll 3-1 (25-13, 20-25, 25-6, 25-11) and Sacred Heart Academy 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-18). The Aces were led by Claire Hamilton (31 kills, 12 digs, 7 aces, 3 blocks), Brooke Johnson (19 kills, 16 digs, 2 aces), Tianna Stavrianos (60 assists, 22 digs, 4 aces), Zoe Brown (28 digs, 2 aces, 6 assists), Norah Cotter (11 kills, 3 blocks), Jenna DeTemple (11 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces), Camille Heaton (10 kills) and Rachel Cheng (14 digs, 2 aces).
theconradhowler.org
Football Scandal at DMA
On September 2nd, Delaware Military Academy violated DIAA rules by playing an ineligible athlete and putting the player in a different jersey in their season opener against Howard, a journalist from Delaware News Journal revealed. The player had gotten ejected from a preseason scrimmage for punching an opposing athlete. Per the rules of the DIAA, was obligated to sit out the next game. This led many to believe that DMA was attempting to deceive the DIAA by changing his number, an action spectators and players alike perceive as unethical and dishonorable.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police still seeking killer of former NFL player in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County continued their search Monday for the person who shot and killed a former NFL player outside a bar. Antonio Dennard was shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant and the connected hotel on North Fifth Street in Muhlenberg Township. He died at a hospital a short time later.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: WMMR Corporate Overlords Respond to Blowup at Station
Plus, a magical Mastriano matchup … and plenty of fun stuff to do this weekend. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Police: Teen with loaded gun found in stadium at Pennsylvania high school football game
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Police say a teenager with a loaded firearm was arrested at a high school football stadium during a game in eastern Pennsylvania. Bethlehem police said in a statement that the arrest was made Friday night at the Bethlehem Area School District stadium, where a game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School was going on.
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Delco Locales Finally Make It to the Monopoly Board
A special new edition Monopoly game board released Oct. 11 has a Main Line theme, but includes places like Villanova University, Haverford College and the Glen Mills Train Station located in Delaware County, writes Franki Rudenesky for Philly Voice. The game is a collaboration between Hasbro and game company Top...
