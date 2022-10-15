Read full article on original website
Voters ponder debate, political expert looks to national implications of Lee-McMullin race
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Voters across Utah tuned in to the debate Monday night between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin. Jeff Carleton, owner of Mountain West Cider in Salt Lake City, hosted a debate watch party. Although Carleton is a McMullin supporter, and...
Residents in Utah consider voter privacy in light of upcoming election
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Have you been getting political or campaign text messages straight to your cell phone leading up to the election? Turns out you’re not alone. We’re in a time where personal information like a mobile number isn’t so private anymore. According to...
Here's what's being done to make sure elections in Utah are safe, secure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Elections in Utah have been under attack and the state and county clerks have bene fighting back with an information campaign showing how elections are safe and secure. Along I-15 are billboards with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson with a caption reminding Utahns elections are...
Preservation Utah annual awards event
KUTV — Preservation Utah is an organization that works to preserve Utah's history. David Amott and Patrick Becker spoke about their mission and the upcoming awards event. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1...
Utahns chime in on last day of public comment for proposed gondola in LCC
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Monday was the last day for Utahns to submit their opinion on the proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The comment period lasted 45 days, first opening on Sept. 2. Officials said they have received thousands of comments on the matter. The gondola project was...
Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
Families remember Utah teens lost in car crashes, remind drivers to be aware on roads
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — In 2021, 33 teenagers were killed on Utah’s roads, leaving many families grieving. KUTV spoke with some of those families who said they hope no one else will experience the pain of losing a teenage driver again. Isaac Call’s 18-year-old sister Emma...
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
COVID stress disproportionately affects female educators, study shows
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Thousands of teachers, social workers, school counselors and more navigated the challenging time of remote learning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Laura Franz, president of the Albany Public Teachers Association, said it was a difficult time for all. “We all felt the stress...
Grizzly bear attacks two college wrestlers, including Utahn in Wyoming
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men, including a Utahn who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and...
