Utah State

Related
KUTV

Here's what's being done to make sure elections in Utah are safe, secure

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Elections in Utah have been under attack and the state and county clerks have bene fighting back with an information campaign showing how elections are safe and secure. Along I-15 are billboards with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson with a caption reminding Utahns elections are...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Preservation Utah annual awards event

KUTV — Preservation Utah is an organization that works to preserve Utah's history. David Amott and Patrick Becker spoke about their mission and the upcoming awards event. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT
KUTV

COVID stress disproportionately affects female educators, study shows

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Thousands of teachers, social workers, school counselors and more navigated the challenging time of remote learning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Laura Franz, president of the Albany Public Teachers Association, said it was a difficult time for all. “We all felt the stress...
ALBANY, NY
KUTV

Grizzly bear attacks two college wrestlers, including Utahn in Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men, including a Utahn who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and...
CODY, WY

